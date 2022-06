An Ohio woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet into the air this week after she got too close to the animal, park officials said. The 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, whose name the National Park Service has not released, approached a female bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin on Monday morning, according to a news release. While the park, located mostly in Wyoming, requires visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from bison, the woman approached within 10 feet of the animal, park officials said. Two other people also were within 25 yards of the bison, the Park Service said.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO