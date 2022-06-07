ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax deduction for gun training and safety proposed amid gun control push

By Alexandra Weaver
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Of20W_0g3OHmnM00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. A West Virginia Representative Tuesday introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives aimed at incentivizing gun training and safety.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV), who represents Southern West Virginia, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) introduced the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act.

The bill would create a tax deduction for people who take certified firearm training and concealed carry courses or who buy gun safety and storage equipment.

If passed, the bill would allow taxpayers to deduct the amount paid for the following gun security measures during the tax year, up to $250:

  • Secure gun storage
  • Safety devices
  • Concealed carry firearms courses taught by certified instructors
  • Firearm safety courses taught by certified firearms instructors

It also includes language prohibiting any requirement for gun owners to provide information about the firearms they own as a condition of receiving the tax credit.

Firearm Proficiency and Training Act Download

“Every American has the right to bear arms, and every gun owner should know how to use and store their firearm,” Miller said. “Training classes and safe storage practices are important ways to educate gun owners and protect our communities. As legislators, we will continue to advocate for proper firearm usage while defending our constituents’ Second Amendment rights.”

Why significant gun restrictions are unlikely to pass Congress

This comes amid a push for new gun control laws in the wake of three nearly back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Laguna Woods, California.

This bill takes a different approach, which Hudson addressed, saying, “Instead of mandated gun control that threatens the rights of responsible gun owners and law-abiding citizens, we have solutions that prevent school shootings, improve mental health, and save lives.”

World Population Review estimates that 58.5% of West Virginians own guns—the fifth-highest in the nation after Montana (66.3%), Wyoming (66.2%), Alaska (64.5%) and Idaho (60.1%).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina state employee health plan unlawfully discriminates by excluding treatments for transgender people by refusing to pay for hormone therapy and surgeries, as it once did briefly, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs sided with several transgender people or their parents in declaring the refusal […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Justices allow counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that lack a handwritten date but were received in time. The unsigned order Thursday applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
WNCT

New NC arson crimes, tougher penalties head to Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation headed for Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk creates new crimes for arson and stiffer punishments for such fire-related violations already in state law. The measure received final General Assembly approval on Thursday when the House voted 89-6 for the changes that the Senate completed on the bill earlier in the week. The […]
INVESTIGATION
WNCT

NC board certifies results of May 17 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mandated audits of last month’s North Carolina statewide primary and municipal elections showed machine counts were extremely accurate, state elections officials said. The State Board of Elections certified the May 17 results on Thursday after tabulations of all eligible ballots through the canvass. The certification followed audits by county boards and the state […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

This is why North Carolinians should watch the Jan. 6 hearings that start tonight

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Why should you watch? What would you learn? Why is this important?. These are the key questions for you tonight, when the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on America opens its public hearings into what led thousands to storm into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a violent attempt to overturn the lawful election of President Joe Biden.
CONGRESS
WNCT

Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released. The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Tax Deductions#Gun Safety#Tax Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House Of Representatives#Southern#Republican#Firearm#American
WNCT

WalletHub: NC has 7th best state economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wonder how North Carolina stacks up against other states’ economies? Wallethub has released a recent study that compares the economies of all the states. It’s 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies list used vital economic performance indicators and strengths to compare numbers. While COVID-19 has definitely changed the economy in […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy