Travelers Championship Tournament Director, Nathan Grube

For Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other marquee golfers, life beyond the PGA Tour officially has begun. The inaugural tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series got underway Thursday, with suspensions for the 17 PGA Tour members competing in the event handed down shortly after the opening tee shot in the Saudi-backed rival league.
The PGA Tour has suspended the 17 members who are competing in the inaugural LIV Golf International Series event, it announced Thursday. Players who resigned their membership before starting the LIV Golf event being held outside London that began Thursday are also no longer eligible to compete in tour events or the Presidents Cup.
