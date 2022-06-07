ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Championship Tournament Director, Nathan Grube

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirdies for Charity: Interview with Travelers...

NBC Sports

Mickelson, Johnson debut in LIV Golf amid PGA Tour suspensions

For Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other marquee golfers, life beyond the PGA Tour officially has begun. The inaugural tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series got underway Thursday, with suspensions for the 17 PGA Tour members competing in the event handed down shortly after the opening tee shot in the Saudi-backed rival league.
GOLF
BBC

Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour to play LIV Golf

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour in order to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. The former world number one will play all eight events of the fledgling $255m (£200m) series, which starts on Thursday at Centurion Club near London.
GOLF
ESPN

PGA Tour suspends all players taking part in first LIV Golf tournament

The PGA Tour has suspended the 17 members who are competing in the inaugural LIV Golf International Series event, it announced Thursday. Players who resigned their membership before starting the LIV Golf event being held outside London that began Thursday are also no longer eligible to compete in tour events or the Presidents Cup.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Stacy Lewis names Natalie Gulbis assistant U.S. Solheim Cup captain in 2023

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has named Natalie Gulbis as an assistant captain for 2023. Gulbis, who won the 2007 Evian Masters winner and is a three-time Solheim Cupper (2005, '07, '09), joins Morgan Pressel as an assistant captain. Team USA hasn't emerged victoriously since 2017 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
GOLF
UPI News

Saudi-funded LIV Golf series opens play near London amid PGA Tour bans

June 9 (UPI) -- The breakaway Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series began Thursday at the Centurion Club just outside north London, with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson among the stars competing at the tournament after being banished from the PGA Tour. Before the inaugural LIV Golf event started, the PGA...
WORLD

