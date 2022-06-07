ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Heterogeneous SARS-CoV-2 humoral response after COVID-19 vaccination and/or infection in the general population

By Fabrice Carrat
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11787-4, published online 21 May 2022. Mathilde Touvier, Gianluca Severi, Marie Zins, Xavier de Lamballerie were omitted from the main author list in the original version of this Article. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. A list of authors and their...

