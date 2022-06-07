Capps ready for Bristol return to Father's Day

BRISTOL — Ron Capps is glad to see the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals back on Father’s Day weekend at Bristol Dragway. While the two-time and reigning Funny Car champion enjoyed the race being part of the NHRA playoffs last season, the traditional Father’s Day date has special meaning for...
KINGSPORT — Brandon Sutherland and John Ketron each drove from the back to the front to win feature races at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. Sutherland and other top qualifiers Bucky Smith and Jason Ketron started a half-lap back at the first of the 35-lap Pure 4 race. It didn’t stop them from making their way to the front as they finished 1-2-3 on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Antique Engine Association will once again be showing the imaginative and practical machinery that powered farms and households in the days before electricity was available. The 51st Annual East Tennessee Crank-Up got started this morning and will run through Saturday from 8 a.m. to...
June 11, 1891: The Comet reprinted an article that initially appeared in the Bristol Courier. “Between midnight Saturday night and daylight Sunday morning, the home of John Warren, who lives on the hill west of Sullins College was entered by a man who made Mrs. Warren the victim of his fiendish lust, under threats of death.”
GREENEVILLE — As the old saying goes, the ninth time is the charm. The Johnson City Doughboys snapped their eight-game losing streak and notched their first win of the season on Friday night with a 10-1 drumming of the Greeneville Flyboys at Pioneer Park. In the battle of the...
KINGSPORT — In a game where hits were at a premium, Nate Anderson cashed in big time. Anderson, a redshirt freshman at Gardner-Webb, had three of Kingsport’s five hits — including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Axmen past Johnson City 3-2 in Appalachian League baseball action Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Sullivan East had an edge on the volleyball and basketball competition during the 2021-22 school year. And that edge was Jenna Hare. But perhaps the best news for the Lady Patriots is there is more to come. “She will still be bringing it for another year, and we are pretty...
The Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association is a steel-tip dart league located within the Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia area. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join and play. The association recently crowned its winter league champions. In the Winter League A Division, the Taterheads from Breaking Traditions in Kingsport took top...
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Central Drive-In in Norton, Virginia has stood the test of time by opening each season for the past 70 years. Since 1952, the Central Drive-In has ushered in crowds each summer screening the latest blockbusters. It holds the title of the oldest operating drive-in in the state of Virginia. The […]
(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, June 11 What: American Heritage FestivalWhere: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill RoadWhen: Saturday and SundayMore information: CLICK HERE What: Free Fishing Day in TennesseeWhere: […]
At the behest of his coworkers last year, local bladesmith Jason Lowe decided to apply to be on the show “Forged in Fire.”. He didn’t think he’d ever hear back. About a month later, he got a phone call from an out-of-state phone number, thinking it was a telemarketer. It ended up being one of the casting agents for the show, who asked him to do a virtual interview the next week.
WATAUGA — Founding pastor of Fellowship Community Church Ken Hauser will retire on Sunday after 40 years at the church. Fellowship was organized by Hauser in 1982, and he has been the faithful shepherd of the flock since then. The first service was held in the Old Burgie Drug...
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information...
BRISTOL – Those in the tourism industry are accustomed to showcasing the best of their city and community. But this year, as it has for the past 25 years, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Awards honored the people behind tourism throughout the region. “This year we’re celebrating...
UNICOI - Jerry Kenneth Perkins, 78, Unicoi, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community, Johnson City, following a lengthy illness. Jerry was a Johnson City native and son of the late Homer S. and Alta D. Vanover Perkins. He was a 1962 graduate of Happy Valley High...
KINGSPORT - Harold Delane Tate, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours on June 9th in Kingsport, Tennessee. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com for service information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Betty Verndenia West Hughes of Buladean, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7th. 2022 three days before her 89th birthday, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington County, TN she was a daughter of the late Chester and Rosa Campbell West. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Hughes; sisters: Frances Odom and Glenna Smith; a son-in-law, Buster Honeycutt and special childhood friends and neighbors: Hazel Street, Betty Odom and Trula Burleson. Betty was the oldest member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Teacher. Verdenia known and dearly loved as"Deana Maw" was a counselor at Laurel Bible Camp, the JOY Club and a Grade Mother at Buladean School. Her and husband, Robert, owned and operated Buladean Shell and Roan View Grocery and she also worked for Mitchell County DSS as a Chore Worker.
JOHNSON CITY - Michael L. “Mike” Hubbs, Johnson City, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, following a lengthy illness. Mike was a native of Knoxville, and had been a resident of Johnson City for over fifty years. He was a son of the late Ralph L. and Cecilia M. Faddis Hubbs.
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) -If you’re looking for some family-friendly summer fun, look no further than Bright’s Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee. “Here at Brights Zoo we sit on 103 acres,” said Brights Zoo Director David Bright. The most popular spot in the zoo is Penguin Cove, which features...
