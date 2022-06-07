Capps ready for Bristol return to Father's Day

Betty Verndenia West Hughes of Buladean, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7th. 2022 three days before her 89th birthday, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington County, TN she was a daughter of the late Chester and Rosa Campbell West. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Hughes; sisters: Frances Odom and Glenna Smith; a son-in-law, Buster Honeycutt and special childhood friends and neighbors: Hazel Street, Betty Odom and Trula Burleson. Betty was the oldest member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Teacher. Verdenia known and dearly loved as"Deana Maw" was a counselor at Laurel Bible Camp, the JOY Club and a Grade Mother at Buladean School. Her and husband, Robert, owned and operated Buladean Shell and Roan View Grocery and she also worked for Mitchell County DSS as a Chore Worker.

