ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Application deadline extended for financial grants to transform communities and improve health

heart.org
 5 days ago

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 — The American Heart Association®, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on longer, healthier lives for all, has extended the application deadline for EmPOWERED To Serve Business Accelerator™ financial grant awards that empower entrepreneurs whose innovative ideas address health disparities in under-resourced communities. Now through June 19,...

newsroom.heart.org

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy