Author Correction: A novel 2-phase residual U-net algorithm combined with optimal mass transportation for 3D brain tumor detection and segmentation

By Wen-Wei Lin
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10285-x, published online 19 April 2022. In the original version of this Article, Wen-Wei Lin was incorrectly affiliated with 'Nanjing Center for Applied Mathematics, Nanjing 211135, People's Republic of China'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Applied Mathematics, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung...

IN THIS ARTICLE
