Missouri State

Missouri State Sen. Bob Onder drops out of race for St. Charles County executive

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After two terms representing St. Charles County in Missouri Congress, State Sen. Bob Onder will drop out of a race for another political office.

Onder (R-District 2) announced Tuesday via Facebook that he will drop out of the race for St. Charles County Executive. According to the Missouri Times, he first announced his intent to run for the office in February. Onder says taking on the position would not be in the best interests of his family.

“This decision, I believe, is best for my family, and will also allow me to focus on elections deeply important to the future of our state, including the race for my own replacement in Senate District 2,” said Onder via Facebook.

Onder’s term representing District 2 in the Missouri State Senate will end in January 2023. He was first elected to his state Senate seat in 2014.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of St. Charles County and the state of Missouri in the Missouri Senate for the past eight years. During this time my family has sacrificed much to allow me to serve.”

Onder has supported legislation in favor of voter ID and redistricting in Missouri. In his Facebook post Tuesday, he showed opposition to ranked-choice voting, an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots.

Onder is endorsing State Rep. Nick Schroer for the St. Charles County Executive race.

