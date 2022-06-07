ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor nominated for US marshal

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden has nominated Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to serve as U.S. marshal for the district of Colorado, one of the top law enforcement positions in the country.

Taylor, who has served as sheriff since 2007, would oversee all U.S. marshal operations in Colorado if confirmed by the Senate.

The White House said Taylor and six other nominees for U.S. marshal and U.S. attorney were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, experience and credentials, dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.

Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet backed Biden's pick, saying in a statement that "Taylor has served Pueblo County with integrity and a commitment to justice" and helped "keep our communities safe.”

“I’m confident that he will continue to pursue justice as a U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado," Bennet said. "I look forward to supporting his nomination throughout the confirmation process.”

Taylor said he was honored to have been selected and expected to leave the Pueblo area in August or September, "if all goes well."

"I've been going through the vetting process since last November, so every aspect of my life has been under a microscope," he told The Chieftain in a phone conversation.

"But I'm very honored to be from southern Colorado and representing somewhere other than the (Denver) Metro area."

Taylor, a Democrat, grew up in Rye, in Pueblo County, and started his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Alamosa police.

He was an investigator for the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s office in Pueblo from 1994 to 2007, when he was elected county sheriff.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Taylor announced in December that he would not be running for re-election in November this year, saying he was a "finalist in another law enforcement venture."

Serving as sheriff for Pueblo County has been the highlight of his personal and professional life so far, he said.

"I will miss it," Taylor said. "I'll miss the people in particular and my staff. I'm not worried about leaving it in the hands of the staff that's there — they're very capable and I think they'll do a great job."

Taylor backs Lucero as interim sheriff

When Taylor's position is vacated, the Pueblo County Board of Commissioners will determine who will be interim sheriff until a new sheriff is elected in November.

Taylor has recommended 22-year law enforcement veteran David Lucero for the interim position.

Lucero is currently chief of the law enforcement bureau at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and will become undersheriff on July 1. He is running for Pueblo County sheriff in November.

"I'm excited for it — it's a new aspect of the office I get to learn," Lucero said. "It's going to help me in the future."

The U.S. Marshal Service is a federal bureau within the Department of Justice that serves as the enforcement arm of the United States federal courts. U.S. marshals protect the judicial process by ensuring the safe and secure conduct of judicial proceedings, and protecting federal judges, jurors and other members of the federal judiciary.

The White House on Monday also announced one other nominee for U.S. marshal — Chrissie Latimore for the district of South Carolina — and five nominees for U.S. attorney: Adair Ford Boroughs, for South Carolina; E. Martin Estrada for the central district of California; Gregory Haanstad for the eastern district of Wisconsin; Sopen Shah for the western district of Wisconsin; and Natalie Wight for Oregon.

Justin Reutter can be contacted by email at jreutterma@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor nominated for US marshal

