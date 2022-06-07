ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘Ted Lasso’ to end with Season 3, star says

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270HeR_0g3OGCgB00

It looks like the popular Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” starring Kansas City-native Jason Sudeikis, will end with Season 3.

Brett Goldstein is a writer for the show and also stars as Roy Kent.

“We are writing it like that,” he told the UK’s Sunday Times when asked if Ted Lasso would end after Season 3. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

“Ted Lasso” and the fate of all of the show’s characters will ultimately be up to Sudeikis and the show’s other co-creators.

Sudeikis co-created “Ted Lasso,” a series about a U.K. soccer team and its unlikely American coach, which many viewers found a balm for tough pandemic times.

The actor said he based his character on a former Shawnee Mission West coach as well as a character Sudeikis played in TV ads.

Sudeikis and “Ted Lasso” took home 2021 Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and best comedy series, among several other wins. Sudeikis also won a Golden Globe for his role.

Season 3 is currently in production, but Apple TV+ has not released a premiere date.

