Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty

Hendricks isn't listed among the Cubs' probable starters for Friday's or Saturday's games against the Yankees, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The Cubs have already given Hendricks some extra rest coming off his last start June 1, and it's unclear if he'll being taking the ball this weekend in New York. Chicago has yet to list a starter for Sunday, but Marcus Stroman will also be in the mix to pitch given his outing Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. One or both of Hendricks and Stroman will have to wait until next week before retaking the mound.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO