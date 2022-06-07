Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Sitting against lefty

Cordero went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mariners. Cordero is now 0-for-12 in his last five games, though he's posted a 3:5 BB:K in that span. The 27-year-old also picked up his first stolen base of the second in the third inning. He hasn't recorded more than one steal in a season since he had five in 2018, so this is likely an unexpected contribution. Cordero's slump has his line down to .219/.294/.390 with three home runs, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple in 119 plate appearances. Bobby Dalbec's been a bit warmer at the dish lately, which has cut into what was previously the strong side of a platoon at first base for Cordero.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO