ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

California primary election live updates: Monterey County voter turnout dismal at 16%

By Staff reports
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twawO_0g3OFwsS00

Monterey County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot — or at least some of them did.

There were several key races on the ballot, including who would be elected the next Monterey County sheriff.

In the first wave of election results, Tina Nieto took a strong lead in the Monterey County sheriff's race with nearly 50% of the vote. In order to avoid a runoff election in November, she needs 51% of the vote.

Lifelong North County resident Glenn Church is leading in the Monterey County supervisors District 2 race with 33% of the vote. Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig is in a close second with 21%.

Throughout Election Day, The Californian will provide updates on local polling locations, early results, and any issues impacting Monterey County voters.

On Tuesday morning, Alexandra Edwards drove from Carmel to Seaside's Oldemeyer Center to drop off her ballot.

“I’m very interesting the sheriff's and the (State Assembly District 30) races," she said. "I teach dance at a public school and my daughter is a student, so these issues are really important to me.”

Edwards said the voter turnout at the polls was "depressing." By 8:45 a.m. Election Day, four people had voted in-person at the Seaside polling site.

"There has always been a low turnout as long as I’ve been voting, but we are at an important time for our country and now we are under threat," Edwards said. "It’s important to vote on these decisions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFBre_0g3OFwsS00

On Tuesday night, The Monterey County Elections Office was at 16% returned ballots — 34,029. There are 208,274 registered voters in the county.

Here's a look at who is on the primary ballot in Monterey County.

U.S. Representative District 18 candidates:

  • Zoe Lofgren - Democrat (incumbent)
  • Luis Acevedo-Arreguin - Democrat
  • Peter Hernandez - Republican

U.S. Representative District 19 candidates:

  • Jimmy Panetta - Democrat (incumbent)
  • Douglas Deitch - Democrat
  • Dalila Epperson - Republican
  • Jeff Gorman - Republican

State Assembly District 29 candidates:

  • Robert Rivas - Democrat (Incumbent)
  • Stephanie Castro - Republican

State Assembly District 30 candidates:

  • Dawn Addis - Democrat
  • Zoe Carter - Democrat
  • John Drake - Democrat
  • Vicki Nohrden - Republican
  • Jon Wizard - Democrat

Monterey County Sheriff/Coroner candidates:

  • Jeffery James Hoyne
  • Joe Moses
  • Tina Neito
  • Justin Patterson

Monterey County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidates:

  • Glenn Church
  • Kimbley Craig
  • Regina Gage
  • Grant Leonard
  • Adriana Melgoza Ramirez
  • Steve Snodgrass

Monterey County Board of Education, Governing Board Member Trustee Area 1 candidates:

  • Jake Odello
  • Annette Yee Steck

To view a complete candidate list and statements visit Monterey County Elections Office website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4qIk_0g3OFwsS00

Key dates

Voters should return their vote-by-mail ballot by mail with prepaid postage as long as it's postmarked on or before Election Day, June 7, 2022, and received by June 14.

The last day to register to vote for the primary election was May 23. However, in-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.

Official election results, certified by the Secretary of State's Office, will be posted on the website by July 15. The last day for the secretary of state to release the official supplement to the statement of the vote is Nov. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APVTd_0g3OFwsS00

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: California primary election live updates: Monterey County voter turnout dismal at 16%

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
KION News Channel 5/46

Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Water has moved to phase two of its drought management response plan Friday, which includes additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties. Outdoor landscape irrigation is now limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. unless local ordinances say otherwise. Addresses ending with an odd The post Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rivas
Person
Jimmy Panetta
Person
Zoe Lofgren
San José Spotlight

Longtime Santa Clara County assessor looks to be the winner again

Last updated 5 p.m. on Friday. The next update will be 5 p.m. on Saturday. Incumbent Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone is resoundingly ahead and looks set to serve his seventh term. Stone has 68.17% of the vote with 141,576 votes, while opponent Andrew Crockett is trailing with 31.83% of the vote with 66,119... The post Longtime Santa Clara County assessor looks to be the winner again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Santa Cruz County District 3 supervisor early election results

From left, Justin Cummings, Ami Chen Mills and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson are candidates for District 3 Santa Cruz County supervisor in the June 7 election. (Photos by Devi Pride, Andrew Rogers and J. Guevara) SANTA CRUZ >> In early election results Tuesday night, Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson took a lead ahead of candidates...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
cityofsoledad.com

WATER SHUT OFF POLICY SB 998

The City of Soledad Policy for Discontinuation of Water Service for Nonpayment. On September 28, 2018, the State of California enacted a new law (Senate Bill 998, Stat. 2018, Ch. 891) to include a new chapter of the California Health and Safety Code Section 116990 et seq. known as the “California Water Shutoff Protection Act” (the Act). The Act requires all public water systems with 200 or more services, which includes the City of Soledad, to have a written policy on discontinuation of water service for nonpayment that includes alternative payment schedules, a formal mechanism for a customer to contest or appeal a bill, and a telephone number for a customer to call to discuss options to avoid discontinuation of service for nonpayment. The complete Policy is available for viewing and downloading in the languages listed below.
SOLEDAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Voter Registration#Election Day#Voting Machines#Politics Local#Election Local#The Lrb State Assembly
CBS Sacramento

Unaccompanied Minors Won’t Be Allowed Into California State Fair On Some Nights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair is now just over one month away after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and with youth violence on the rise across Sacramento, there are going to be some changes this year. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition for many kids, but Cal Expo has also seen problems in past years with youth involved in violent attacks, gang fights, and even shootings. Now this year, not all teens will be welcome back. “Public safety is paramount to us,” said state fair CEO Rick Pickering. Pickering said, for the first time, unaccompanied minors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
montereycountyweekly.com

Annette Yee Steck leads in Monterey County Board of Education special election—for the seat she was ousted from.

A taco Tuesday was the way Annette Yee Steck, who is running for Monterey County Board of Education, started her election night. Her husband and a couple of friends gathered to enjoy some tacos at Carmel Valley Athletic Club. She was wearing comfortable clothes—khaki pants, a dark T-shirt and a blazer. Yee Steck plans for the evening were to watch the results from home with homemade brownies and biscotti and fresh strawberries from the farmers market.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Millions in Gift Cards Go Unused. A California Law is On Your Side Though

If you have partially used gift cards sitting around your home, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that millions of dollars in gift cards go unspent. But one California law is designed to help consumers cash in on some partially used gift cards. Although one consumer learned that retailers don’t always follow the rules.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Salinas Californian

The Salinas Californian

456
Followers
144
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Salinas California News - thecalifornian.com is the home page of Salinas California with in depth and updated Salinas local news.

 http://thecalifornian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy