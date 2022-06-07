ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Nearly a third of SJ ballots being rejected for blurry barcodes

By Genette Brookshire, Aaron Leathley, Ben Irwin, Laura S. Diaz, Angelaydet Rocha, Shannon Mia Belt and Clifford Oto, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

25-30% ballot rejection rate from blurry barcodes

Election night is off to a rocky start in San Joaquin County. The tabulation machines at the Registrar of Voters office are experiencing a 25-30% rejection rate due to a blurry barcode issue with vote-by-mail ballots.

The Registrar of Voters will handle the rejected blurry barcode ballots in the same way they would handle a damaged ballot. California Elections code allows the Registrar of Voters to duplicate the problematic ballots to count the casted votes.

Elections Code 15210 reads:

“In preparing the voted ballots for processing, any ballot that is torn, bent, or otherwise defective shall be corrected so that every vote cast by the voter shall be counted by the automatic tabulating equipment. If necessary, a true duplicate copy of the defective ballot shall be made and substituted therefor, following the intention of the voter insofar as it can be ascertained from the defective ballot. All duplicate ballots shall be clearly labeled “duplicate,” and shall bear a serial number that shall be recorded on the damaged or defective ballot.”

The duplication uses a two-person integrity process while under camera surveillance. K&H Printers, the state-certified vendor that printed ballots in San Joaquin County, has provided 13 staffers to the registrar of voters to assist with the process, and have been paired with Registrar of Voters staff.

The Registrar of Voters Office has attributed the barcode issue to printing the ballots in a portrait layout. The issue was identified prior to Election Day, and all ballots at polling locations have been printed in landscape format and should not have the blurry barcode issue.

'It's our duty,' voters at Lincoln High say

The polls at the Lincoln High School gym were nearly empty Thursday evening as voters trickled in to cast their ballots in the primary elections.

“This is actually the slowest I’ve ever seen one be,” said Kenyia Reed, who was working at the polls.

Turnout for primaries is typically lower than for general elections, and the June 7 election appears to be no different: only 18% of ballots in California had been returned as of about 6 p.m., according to consulting firm Political Data Intelligence. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Jim Sells was among the few to vote at Lincoln on Thursday evening. Sells brought his sons — aged 5, 3 and 2 — to watch himself and his wife Debra Sells cast their ballots.

“He had a billion questions as we were walking through the parking lot,” Sells said of his son Jayden, 5.

Mainly, Jayden wanted to know why his dad was voting, Sells said.

“(I told him) that it’s our duty,” and you need to vote if you want to have a say in local politics, Sells said.

A sense of duty also motivated Reed, who was inspired to be a poll worker by her grandfather, a former president of the NAACP, she said.

“I saw him in action fighting for people’s rights,” Reed said.

Beyond that, Reed said she simply enjoys the work. “We get some great people coming in, and they’re just so happy.”

How can I track my ballot?

You mailed in your ballot, now what? Did you know you can keep track of your ballot and if it’s been received or counted?

If you are wondering about the status of your ballot, you can track it at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov . You can even sign up for text and email updates.

Your first and last name, date of birth, and residential ZIP code is all you need to track your ballot.

This system cannot be used to make any changes to voter registration information.

When do polls close in California on Tuesday?

Polls close at 8 p.m. If you want to vote in person, you can find your polling place by going to this tool on the California Secretary of State's website.

You may fill out your ballot at home and drop it off at a polling place before 8 p.m.

If you are in line when the polls close at 8 p.m., you still have the right to cast your ballot, so stay in line.

Where can I find election results?

We'll have election results for San Joaquin County races as well as statewide contests on our results page. https://www.recordnet.com/elections/results/local/.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and the first round of results are expected shortly after. We'll keep updating as results come in.

How many voters are there in San Joaquin County?

There are 383,636 registered of the 508,961 eligible voters in San Joaquin County, according to the California Secretary of State. In the last primary election, about 34% of San Joaquin County voters cast ballots and that number jumped to more than 80% in the November General Election.

It wasn't just S.J. either, California saw a record number of ballots cast in the 2020 election.

New district, new candidates: Here's who's running for Congress this primary election

Josh Harder says apathy, cynicism biggest threats to political system

Rep. Josh Harder and his family cast their ballots in downtown Stockton on Monday, one day before the June 7 primaries officially kicked off.

“The earlier you vote, the earlier it’s counted. A lot of folks want to make sure they get that text back” from the ballot tracking system, Harder said. “Having that peace of mind is really important.”

Harder, who is running for his third congressional term, is running for the newly-drawn 9th Congressional District which includes all of S.J. except for Lathrop and some unincorporated areas of south Tracy. The district will also include small parts of Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties.

While primaries often get lower voter turnout than general elections, it’s still important to show up, Harder said.

Harder’s first congressional win, over Republican incumbent Jeff Denham in 2018, was decided by just a few thousand votes.

Apathy and cynicism on the part of voters remains a challenge in the San Joaquin County area, Harder said.

“That’s a much bigger threat to our political system than anything else.”

SJ officials expect smooth election despite registrar's unexpected death

San Joaquin County officials say they are confident Election Day will run smoothly despite the Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty's unexpected death on Saturday. Assistant Registrar Olivia Hale will take over administration of San Joaquin County's primaries, set for Tuesday, June 7, according to the statement.

ICYMI: Heather Ditty, San Joaquin County registrar of voters, dies days before California election

It's Election Day, how can I vote?

Mail-in ballots were sent out to all registered voters on May 9. Ballots can be returned by mail, in person at a polling place or at one of the available drop box locations near you.

Voters can also return their mail-in ballots at any of the more than two dozen ballot drop boxes throughout San Joaquin County. A full list of locations can be found here .

Do you need to vote in person? You can vote at the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters’ Office at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton. The Registrar’s Office will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

You can also vote at a polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find a polling place here.

More election news:

DA race is closely watched: District attorney race heats up between DA Tori Verber Salazar, Ron Freitas

California Assembly races: Here’s who’s running for California state Assembly, 13th District

New district, new candidates: H ere's who's running for Congress this primary election

Save the date: What to know about San Joaquin County's June 7 primary election

