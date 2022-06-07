ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools incumbent Gomez to win unopposed bid for another term

By Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkKCY_0g3OFrSp00

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez appears to be headed for another term in office. Gomez was running unopposed. With all 795 precincts reporting on Wednesday, Gomez had captured 100% of the vote.

Election night vote counting is complete but results are not final, according to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. Approximately 150,000 vote-by-mail and 2,000 provisional ballots still must be processed. The Secretary of State must certify results by July 15.

Gomez was appointed Riverside County Superintendent of Schools in 2020 after Judy White retired.

Gomez had previously served as the county's deputy superintendent of schools and as the chief administrative officer of the Riverside County Office of Education. He began his educational career teaching in grades K-8 and served as district superintendent for the Adelanto Elementary School District and the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

As Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Gomez has focused on launching student success initiatives in mental health, financial literacy, literacy by fifth grade and equity and inclusion practices, according to his campaign website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County Superintendent of Schools incumbent Gomez to win unopposed bid for another term

Comments / 0

Related
knewsradio.com

…The Count Goes On; Ballots Still Arriving By Mail; Hestrin, Bianco Still Sniffing Victory

Voting hand with ballot and wooden box. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The painful slog involving opening envelopes and feeding oversized ballots into a machine continues in Riverside County. Damaged ballots or ballots that were not marked appropriately, have to be duplicated by hand, meaning a poll worker has to take a clean ballot and mark your selections on that clean ballot and try to feed that ballot into the machine.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Adelanto, CA
Riverside County, CA
Elections
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
mynewsla.com

Jeff Hewitt, Yxstian Gutierrez Bound for Runoff in Supervisor Race

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was bound for a runoff election in November, facing Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, who held a razor-thin lead in the ballot tally Wednesday, though far shy of the 50% threshold needed to secure victory. Returns showed Gutierrez receiving 33.38% of votes counted, compared to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/10/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Fire at transfer station

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, Riverside County Fire reported a fire at on Saunders Meadow Road dubbed the Saunders Fire. The fire is contained to the Idyllwild Transfer Station.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbent#Elementary School#Financial Literacy#Mental Health#Politics Local#Election Local#State#K 8
KESQ News Channel 3

Election Day in Riverside County

It's election day across California! Today is the final day to cast your ballot in the June primary elections. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ELECTION RESULTS Hundreds of ballots are already being counted at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office. In-person ballots will close at 8 p.m. We'll have continuing updates on results and The post Election Day in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
dwa.org

New water bill assistance program provides up to $2,000

Riverside County residents who have past due water or sewer bills and meet income requirements can apply for up to $2,000 in assistance through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Program participants must live in Riverside County, meet income requirements and have unpaid water or sewer bills. The...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Updates: Election Results in local & state races

Update 11:30 p.m. We're learning more about some of our local races. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appears to be closer to being reelected to a second term. He has 58% of the vote with 14% of votes counted. If he gets 50% +1 of the total The post Live Updates: Election Results in local & state races appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands welcomes new city attorney

Yvette Abich Garcia started as Redlands city attorney on May 23 after the retirement of longtime City Attorney Dan McHugh. Garcia has worked in municipal law her entire career. She worked as the city attorney and Planning Commission counsel in Downey for more than 11 years before coming to Redlands.
REDLANDS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
spectrumnews1.com

Race for 42nd Congressional District and Orange County DA

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has taken the lead for the new 42nd Congressional District, with Republican John Briscoe trailing. The newly established district combines the current 40th and 47th Districts that were merged when California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. Plus, a look...
menifee247.com

Applications accepted for Menifee Citizens Academy

Residents desiring to learn about local city government are invited to apply for acceptance to the inaugural Menifee Citizens Academy, hosted by the City of Menifee. The academy is a free eight-week course to promote interaction between residents and City staff in an overview of the City’s government and operations. All Menifee residents and business owners are invited to participate.
MENIFEE, CA
globalcirculate.com

Orange County parents enflamed by mature graphic novel in elementary library

The recent discovery of a graphic novel containing frank references to homosexuality, bullying and self-harm at a Costa Mesa elementary school has Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials reviewing how books make their way into school libraries. Administrators at Wilson Elementary School were apprised of the situation last month, when a...
COSTA MESA, CA
The Associated Press

Posts mislead about California mail-in ballots

CLAIM: California illegally sends multiple mail-in ballots to voters, and photos of two ballots sent to the same voter prove it. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The two ballots featured in a widely shared photo were sent to the same voter because the person re-registered to vote. The person’s vote was not counted twice, according to a spokesperson for California’s Riverside County. In the rare instance that multiple ballots are sent to one person, California counties have procedures in place to prevent duplicate ballots from being counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

HIGH DESERT WATER DISTRICT STAGE 2 RESTRICTIONS

In response to California’s ongoing severe drought directors at the Hi-Desert Water District, last week voted to enact the district’s Water Shortage Stage 2 restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at the end of this week and are mandatory for customers of HDWD which serves Yucca Valley. The...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy