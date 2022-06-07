Riverside County Superintendent of Schools incumbent Gomez to win unopposed bid for another term

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez appears to be headed for another term in office. Gomez was running unopposed. With all 795 precincts reporting on Wednesday, Gomez had captured 100% of the vote.

Election night vote counting is complete but results are not final, according to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. Approximately 150,000 vote-by-mail and 2,000 provisional ballots still must be processed. The Secretary of State must certify results by July 15.

Gomez was appointed Riverside County Superintendent of Schools in 2020 after Judy White retired.

Gomez had previously served as the county's deputy superintendent of schools and as the chief administrative officer of the Riverside County Office of Education. He began his educational career teaching in grades K-8 and served as district superintendent for the Adelanto Elementary School District and the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

As Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Gomez has focused on launching student success initiatives in mental health, financial literacy, literacy by fifth grade and equity and inclusion practices, according to his campaign website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

