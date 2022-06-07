ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAU 16, Superintendent David Ryan to part ways after 2022-23 school year

EXETER — The SAU 16 Joint Board and Superintendent David Ryan announced they have "mutually agreed" not to extend his current contract that ends on June 30, 2023.

Ryan has served as superintendent since 2018 and will continue in this role through the 2022-23 school year.

"I am grateful for the time that I have been blessed to serve the students and families in this community,” said Ryan. “Over the next year, I will work closely with the SAU Joint Board on a smooth transition to new leadership.”

Ryan has been responsible for the overall educational growth of more than 5,000 students in the seven school districts that comprise SAU 16 and for building strong community partnerships, according to the announcement from the district. His role includes implementing curriculum and innovative instructional practices that further the SAU mission of competency-based learning. He also has focused on raising awareness and engagement in issues relating to diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice in schools and the community.

More: Newmarket names interim SAU 31 superintendent after top school leaders resign

“The Joint Board appreciates the leadership and dedication of Superintendent Ryan during several challenging years that included a global pandemic,” said SAU 16 Joint Board Chair Patrick O’Day. “The Board wishes Dr. Ryan all the best in his future endeavors.”

The SAU 16 Joint Board will convene a search committee this summer to determine the process for selecting its next superintendent.

SAU 16 includes 11 schools from pre-kindergarten to adult education serving the towns of Exeter, Brentwood, Kensington, East Kingston, Newfields and Stratham.

