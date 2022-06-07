Gov. Lee appoints new economic development commissioner

Stuart McWhorter

Gov. Bill Lee Tuesday, June 7, appointed Stuart McWhorter to serve as the next commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, as Bob Rolfe, the current commissioner announced his departure for the private sector.

McWhorter was the statewide finance chair for Lee’s 2018 campaign for governor and served as his first finance commissioner. He cofounded Clayton Associates, a health care and tech venture capital firm, in 1996, and more recently served as CEO of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

“Stuart has been a tremendous asset to the administration, and his knowledge of both the private and public sectors will ensure Tennessee continues to lead the nation as the best place to do business,” Lee stated in a press release.

McWhorter has also remained active with his alma mater, Clemson University, from which he graduated in 1991. The Nashville Post reported he accepted an advisory position with the university in 2020. The university named its softball stadium after the McWhorter family last year following a $2.5 million gift. The Greenville (S.C.) Post and Courier reported that McWhorter was the Tigers’ mascot from 1987 to 1990.

According to Financial Executives International, McWhorter serves on the boards of several civic, educational and business groups in Middle Tennessee, including the Tennessee Business Roundtable and Belmont University.

McWhorter is taking over for an economic development commissioner who has presided over some of the biggest corporate investments in the history of the state.

Rolfe helped persuade many companies to expand or relocate with generous incentives, which critics describe as corporate welfare.

The biggest of those was Ford Motor Co.’s investment in the Megasite of West Tennessee, where it will manufacture electric SUVs. Rolfe also led ECD when Oracle announced a historic investment in Nashville last year.

The governor’s press release said Rolfe is leaving for the private sector. Rolfe’s salary, according to the Tennessee State Employee Salary Search, is $179,688 per year.

“Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new businesses and industry to our state, supporting existing companies and expanding economic opportunity across Tennessee, particularly in our rural communities,” Lee stated. “I commend his service to Tennesseans and wish him much success as he enters the private sector.”