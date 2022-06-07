Live updates: Bass, Caruso head to runoff in L.A. mayor's race; Boudin recalled in S.F.

California voters headed to the polls Tuesday in the state's 2022 primary election. In addition to thousands of local races, the ballot included contests for positions elected statewide, including U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, members of the State Board of Equalization and state superintendent of public instruction.

All registered voters were issued a vote-by-mail ballot. Voters could return their vote-by-mail ballot by mail with prepaid postage as long as it was postmarked on or before Election Day (today) and received by June 14.

Check back here for election results, reactions and analysis of the statewide contests in the California primary elections.

Bass, Caruso head to November runoff in L.A. mayor's race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso advanced to the November runoff for Los Angeles mayor.

Bass was an early frontrunner in the campaign, but heavy spending by Caruso and voter frustration with homelessness and crime made him competitive as the race wore on.

City Councilman Kevin de Leon was running a distant third.

The winner of the November vote will succeed Eric Garcetti, who won the maximum two terms and will leave office in December.

— Julie Makinen

Senate race: Alex Padilla and Mark Meuser to face off twice in November

Incumbent U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat, will face the GOP's Mark Meuser, an attorney, not once but twice in November, results from Tuesday's California primary showed.

Why?

In 2021, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president. This gave Gov. Gavin Newsom the opportunity to appoint Padilla, who was then California's secretary of state. The 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says Senate appointees should serve “until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct.”

So in Tuesday's primary, one of the votes was a special election for someone to fill the 56 or so days (from when election results are certified in November until Jan. 3, 2023) that will be left on Harris' original term. Eight people were competing for that position.

The second vote was the more traditional vote for the normal six-year term that starts in January and 23 people were competing for that position. Again, the top two vote-getters for this race advance to November. More on the results here .

— Shad Powers

San Francisco voters recall DA Chesa Boudin

San Francisco on Tuesday has voted to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated campaign that bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform.

Partial returns showed Boudin losing in what is expected to be a low turnout election. Early returns showed 61% of votes in favor of the recall.

Boudin, 41, was a first-time political candidate who narrowly won office in November 2019 as part of a national wave of progressive prosecutors who pledged to seek alternatives to incarceration, end the racist war on drugs and hold police officers to account.

But his time in office coincided with a frustrating and frightening pandemic in which viral footage of brazen shoplifting and attacks against mostly older Asian American people drove some residents to mount a recall campaign of the former public defender and son of left-wing activists.

— Associated Press

Lara leads in insurance commissioner race; 3 challengers in close race for 2nd place

Incumbent California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara had a wide early edge against his eight challengers in Tuesday's primary.

Lara, a Democrat, was elected in 2018, and in doing so became the state of California's first openly gay statewide officeholder. The job pays about $174,843 a year.

With 5.7% of the precincts reporting, Lara had 39.1% of the vote, while Republican Greg Conlon had 17.4%, Republican Robert Howell had 16.5%, and Democrat Marc Levine had 16.0%. More on the race here .

— Shad Powers

AP: It's Newsom vs. Republican Brian Dahle

Associated Press says Gov. Gavin Newsom will face off against Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, from Lassen County, in the November general election. With 7% of precincts partially reporting less than an hour after polls closed, the Democratic incumbent had 60% of the vote and Dahle had 15%. More on the race here .

— Julie Makinen

No surprise: Newsom will advance to November vote, but against who?

Associated Press wasted no time Tuesday evening in predicting Gov. Gavin Newsom would be among the top two vote-getters in the gubernatorial primary. But the bigger question was, who will he face in November?

At 8:14 p.m., when less than 1% of precincts were reporting, AP said the Democratic incumbent in the heavily blue state would advance. With 37 of 20,901 precincts partially reporting (a very, very small number), Newsom had 54% and Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, from Lassen County, was in second at 22.1%.

— Julie Makinen

Defective barcodes slow counting in San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County reported issues Tuesday with defective barcodes on some ballots. Tabulation machines at the Registrar of Voters office were experiencing a 25-30% rejection rate due to a blurry barcode issue with vote-by-mail ballots, the Stockton Record reported .

The Registrar of Voters will handle the rejected blurry barcode ballots in the same way they would handle a damaged ballot. California Elections Code allows the Registrar of Voters to duplicate the problematic ballots to count the casted votes.

Elections Code 15210 reads:

“In preparing the voted ballots for processing, any ballot that is torn, bent, or otherwise defective shall be corrected so that every vote cast by the voter shall be counted by the automatic tabulating equipment. If necessary, a true duplicate copy of the defective ballot shall be made and substituted therefor, following the intention of the voter insofar as it can be ascertained from the defective ballot. All duplicate ballots shall be clearly labeled “duplicate,” and shall bear a serial number that shall be recorded on the damaged or defective ballot.”

The duplication uses a two-person integrity process while under camera surveillance. K&H Printers, the state-certified vendor that printed ballots in San Joaquin County, has provided 13 staffers to the registrar of voters to assist with the process, and have been paired with the Registrar of Voters staff.

The Registrar of Voters Office has attributed the barcode issue to printing the ballots in a portrait layout. The issue was identified prior to Election Day, and all ballots at polling locations were printed in landscape format and should not have the blurry barcode issue. A similar issue arose in the Oregon primaries last month.

— Genette Brookshire

Polls are closed

California's polls closed at 8 p.m. Initial results, including ballots cast during early voting and those mailed in early, should be posted by some county registrars within the next 30 minutes.

Vote tabulation in California can take weeks. Only about 18% of ballots statewide had been returned by early Tuesday. That left 18 million or so potential ballots that could be cast Tuesday, dropped off Tuesday, and mailed in. Any ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by June 14 are counted.

Elections officials have 30 days to process and verify all ballots received. The secretary of state's office said Tuesday that election results will be finalized by July 15. The official page for state results can be found here .

— Julie Makinen

California primaries to watch for Republicans

In California’s open 3rd Congressional District, Republicans are eager to keep the seat now held by Rep. Tom McClintock in their column.

McClintock is running for a different seat following redistricting, but he's endorsed Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones to replace him. Jones previously ran for Congress but lost to incumbent Democratic Rep. Ami Bera. The Sacramento Bee reported during Jones’ prior run that he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards a subordinate, which he denied in a sworn statement. Jones faces a challenger: California GOP assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who has the backing of Trump and the California Republican Party. Whichever Republican receives more votes will likely face Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor and veteran.

Rep. David Valadao, who voted to impeach Trump, is the only one of the 10 Republicans who did so to not face a Trump-backed primary challenger. Still, he faces two primary challengers from the right. Valadao’s seat – California’s 22nd – is a Democratic-leaning district. The jungle primary will reveal how an impeachment Republican fares without Trump’s direct involvement. Valadao's likely Democratic opponent is state assemblyman Rudy Salas, who has the backing of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s campaign arm and the Blue Dog PAC, which backs centrist Democrats.

In California’s 40th district, GOP Rep. Young Kim is running for a second term in a district that's more red thanks to new congressional lines. Kim upset Democratic incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros in 2020, becoming one of the first Korean Americans elected to Congress. She was a Republican success story in an election that saw Biden win the presidency and Democrats retake the Senate. Now, she represents a district where the majority of voters are new constituents and faces a challenge from the right from Marine corps veteran and former Mission Viejo mayor Greg Raths. Kim’s campaign and the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC aligned with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have spent money against Raths in what's become an unexpectedly competitive race.

Republicans were also duking it out Tuesday to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in the state’s 49th district, a seat made less Democratic by redistricting. 2020 candidate Bryan Maryott was running again, with the support of the California Republican party, but first he must defeat fellow Republicans, most notably Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and veteran Christopher Rodriguez.

— Dylan Wells

Key California primaries to watch for Democrats

Tuesday's primary will also offer an early look at which Democrats emerge in safe blue seats where they are expected to win in November.

In California’s 15th congressional district, a field of Democrats were running to replace retiring Rep. Jackie Speier, including state Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, whom Speier has endorsed. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa was also vying for the seat with the backing of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC, as was veteran and former Burlingame Mayor Emily Beach.

Likewise, in California’s 37th district, Sen. Sydney Kamlager is expected to ride a substantial lead in the polls and replace longtime Rep. Karen Bass, who also is retiring. Kamlager is backed by Bass, Padilla, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and a wide bench of other lawmakers. Bass is runing for mayor of Los Angeles.

In the 42nd district, several Democrats are vying for a new open seat that meshed together parts of Rep. Alan Lowenthal and Lucille Roybal-Allard’s districts, both of whom are retiring. Much of the Democratic establishment (including Lowenthal) is backing Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who is the favorite for the seat. If a Republican steals the second spot in the primary, Garcia – who would be the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress – is all but guaranteed to win come November in the deep-blue district. But state assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, another Democrat who wrote the first bill in the nation to eliminate a tax on menstrual products, could advance to the general election.

Democrats are also facing off Tuesday to determine who will compete in a few competitive general elections.

In the 13th congressional district, Republicans have largely coalesced around businessman John Duarte, a farmer named a Young Gun candidate by the National Republican Congressional Committee. State Assemblyman Adam Gray and businessman Phil Arballo are vying to take him on in November. Gray is the favorite on the Democratic side of the aisle with a big bench of endorsers, but Arballo has hit him for his record in the state legislature and received the backing of a number of large Democratic groups.

In the state’s 27th district, Democrats Christy Smith and military veteran Quaye Quartey are competing to take on Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican who represents a decidedly blue seat. Smith ran against Garcia twice previously, and came within just 333 votes (out of nearly 339,000 votes cast) of defeating him in 2020, but Quartey has been keeping pace with Smith in the race thus far.

— Dylan Wells

Key races to watch in California

California is home to a number of races that are expected to be some of the most competitive in the country in November's general election as Republicans aim to retake the House.

Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat appointed to fill the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris' term, is on the ballot for the first time as senator. He's expected to win easily in the primary and the general, as is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The most competitive race in the state could be Tuesday’s mayoral election in Los Angeles, where candidates are engaged in an expensive race to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The Golden State has a unique top-two jungle primary system, meaning that the top two placing candidates in state and congressional races Tuesday head into the general election – regardless of their party. If two Democrats receive the most votes on Tuesday in a blue district, for example, they will face off in November, rather than one Democratic nominee facing one Republican nominee.

Both parties see the state as key in the race for control of the House in November.

"California offers major pick-up opportunities for House Democrats," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Madison Mundy told USA Today. "Coming out of California’s June 7th primary, Democrats will be in a strong position to go on the offense."

— Dylan Wells

When do polls close in California on Tuesday?

Polls close at 8 p.m. If you want to vote in person, you can find your polling place by going to this tool on the California Secretary of State's website.

In some counties, you can vote at any polling place — if your county has opted in to the Voter’s Choice Act system.

In other counties, you must vote at a designated polling place near your residence.

You may fill out your ballot at home and drop it off at a polling place before 8 p.m.

If you are in line when the polls close at 8 p.m., you still have the right to cast your ballot, so stay in line.

Tracking your ballot

California voters can keep tabs on whether their ballots have been received by their county registrar of voters. To do so, you need to be signed up for the "Where's my ballot" system, also known as Ballottrax.

Go to WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov online, where you will be prompted for your name, date of birth and zip code. Just sign on, enter your contact info and select what notifcation methods and times work best for you. You can get alerts by text, email or phone call.

Signed up but haven't heard anything yet? The Secretary of State's office notes it could take 5 to 7 days for mailed ballots to be delivered to the registrar and processed. Also, check your spam folders!

Email notifications are sent from updates@caballottrax.com. This email address may be marked as spam by your email provider. Text notifications will come from 415-75. • Voice call notifications will come from (916) 249-9883. This phone number may be marked as spam by your cell phone provider. More info is available here .

— Julie Makinen

How low will turnout be?

About 22 million Californians have been mailed ballots for the primary election, but ahead of Election Day, a measly 15% of ballots had been returned as of Monday, according to an analysis from Political Data Inc.

The statewide analysis shows registered Democrats had returned roughly 1.69 million ballots, while Republican voters had cast about 837,000 votes in the primary election, which got underway with early voting May 9.

Those numbers have election-watchers believing voter turnout could drop below the record low of 25.17% set in the 2014 primary. As CalMatters political columnist Dan Walters said : "It’s not difficult to understand why. Primary elections mostly determine which candidates will face each other five months hence. This year’s primary is especially lackluster and its weak dynamics cannot compete with other matters preoccupying voters, from COVID-19 to skyrocketing gasoline prices and surges in crime."

Among the most-watched races?

In San Francisco, progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin is facing a recall he could very likely lose.

In another contest that will hinge on voters' attitudes on criminal justice, Attorney General Rob Bonta is squaring off with 'tough on crime' candidates .

And in Los Angeles, voters are weighing in on candidates for mayor as well as whether to keep Sheriff Alex Villanueva in his job.

— Julie Makinen

A confusing double vote for U.S. Senate

California voters filling out ballots Tuesday have to vote twice for the U.S. Senate. Why?

In 2021, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president. This gave Gov. Gavin Newsom the opportunity to appoint Alex Padilla, who was then California's secretary of state. The 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says Senate appointees should serve “until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct.”

So in Tuesday's primary, one of the votes is a special election for someone to fill the 56 or so days (from when general election results are certified in November until Jan. 3, 2023) that will be left on Harris' original term. Eight people are competing for that position.

The two winners of that race advance to November. From there, the victor in November will fill out the rest of the term through Jan. 3.

The second vote will be the more traditional vote for the normal six-year term that starts in January and 23 people are competing for that position. Again, the top two vote-getters for this race advance to November.

Padilla, a Democrat, is seen as the odds-on favorite in both questions.

— Shad Powers and Tom Coulter

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Live updates: Bass, Caruso head to runoff in L.A. mayor's race; Boudin recalled in S.F.