Shreveport, LA

Teen killed in Shreveport Monday night shooting identified

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

A teen shot and killed Monday night has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

Ja’tyon Dillard, 15, was shot numerous times just after 9:55 p.m.

Shreveport Police Department received a call to the intersection of Jewella Avenue and West 70th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located Dillard in the backseat of a gray vehicle.

Police said three vehicles were involved in this incident and another individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

More: Teen dead after shooting in Shreveport Monday night

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Teen killed in Shreveport Monday night shooting identified

