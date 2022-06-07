ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids hide as gunman chases, shoots man in library, California cops say. ‘Scary stuff’

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Children inside a San Jose public library fled for cover as two men pursued a third man inside and shot him, California police reported .

“A very callous and very dangerous scenario,” Officer Steven Aponte told KGO.

The shooting took place at 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Hillview Branch Library on Hopkins Drive, police reported on Twitter.

At least 20 people, including children, were inside when a man ran into the library pursued by two other men, KTVU reported. One of the men shot the third man inside the library and ran away, police said.

Police said the incident appears to be gang-related and are seeking the two assailants, according to the station. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

The library is next door to Clyde L. Fischer Middle School, which had just let out for the day, KGO reported.

“It’s just scary stuff, you know?” parent Nghia Duong told the station. His son called him from the library to say he and his friends were hiding in a room with no lock on the door.

“We’re very, very fortunate that this incident didn’t result in additional casualties ,” Aponte told KNTV.

“You always think it’s never going to hit home and then it’s around the corner,” Linda Guerrero, who lives nearby, told KTVU. Police said witnesses to the shooting will receive mental-health counseling.

The library will be closed until further notice, the San Jose Public Library system reported.

