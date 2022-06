Join the LGBTQ+ community for the return of the historic Capital Pride Parade, proudly presented by Marriott International. In 2022, a modified route will honor our history and acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington, DC, while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality. Be prepared to experience one of the largest Pride Parades to ever take place in the United States Capital.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO