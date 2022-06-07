ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee baseball holding super regional watch party

By Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

If you can't get a ticket to Tennessee baseball's super regional series against Notre Dame , you can still watch the game with other Vol fans outside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The school announced Tuesday it will be holding a watch party outside Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the three-game series starting Friday. The location, adjusted from previous watch parties, is outside of the right field wall of Lindsey Nelson Stadium, between the GF1 and GF2 parking lots.

The watch party will include tailgate games, food trucks and a big-screen broadcast of the game. Admission is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdI0k_0g3OFDb700

More Tennessee baseball news

The watch party will start 90 minutes before each game. Chairs and blankets are fine to bring, while coolers and glass containers are not, the school said in a release.

Games are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and a yet to be announced time on Sunday if necessary.

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) and Notre Dame (38-14) face off to determine who will play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, starting June 17.

UT won all three games in the Knoxville Regional to advance to the super regional. It topped Alabama State 10-0 before coming back to beat Campbell 12-7 and Georgia Tech 9-6.

Notre Dame is in a second straight super regional, a first in program history. The Fighting Irish won three low-scoring games in the Statesboro Regional as the No. 2 seed. They beat Texas Tech 3-2, edged host Georgia Southern 6-4 and downed Texas Tech 2-1.

Tennessee swept the first two games against LSU in the super regional last season to reach Omaha for the first time since 2005.

NCAA Knoxville Super Regional schedule, TV times

All times EDT

Friday: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday: 2 p.m., ESPN

Sunday (if necessary): TBD, TBD

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball holding super regional watch party

