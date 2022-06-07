ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville Police is negotiating with possibly armed man, shelter-in-place issued

By Victor Guzman
 5 days ago
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 12:53 p.m.-- Watsonville Police said they are currently negotiating with a man who is possibly armed.

Our reporters on the scene say the SWAT team, a K9 unit and BearCat have all been sent out to help with negotiations. Snipers are being pointed at the house and law authorities are waiting to make their move into the residence.

Police are asking people to stay away.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents living along with parts of Kilburn and Ford Street in Watsonville.

The shelter-in-place includes Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of 5th and Ford Streets.

Police said this is due to police activity in the area and that updates will be provided as they become available.

Residence suspect is in according to neighbors.

We've reached out to Watsonville Police to find out what specific police activity is taking place and are waiting for comment.

