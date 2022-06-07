ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

A residential intersection in Folsom is the highest point in Sacramento County

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County extends from the California Delta in the west to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the east and the highest point in the county is a small residential intersection known as Carpenter Hill in the city of Folsom.

Folsom is at the very eastern end of Sacramento County, right along the border with El Dorado County, where the foothills start to rise and eventually lead to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Folsom Dam was built in 1955 and still produces power for the Sacramento region

Because of that, the highest points in Sacramento County are to the east, close to the border with El Dorado County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1I0A_0g3OEyg700
South of Folsom Lake are several residential neighborhoods, one of which includes Carpenter Hill.

The area around Carpenter Hill has been recently filled with more homes, changing the view from the actual highest point. The views of the sunset are popular with residents and teenagers from the area.

Sacramento hosts California’s shortest state route, just a few hundred feet

Carpenter Hill only has an elevation of 831 ft. above sea level, 17 times lower than the highest point in all of California, which is at 14,494 ft. at the peak of Mt. Whitney, but it continues to draw in visitors that know about this Sacramento County secret.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento residents getting new water restrictions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento is implementing some new water restrictions starting Friday. Changes are going into effect up and down California. It’s all in an effort to get people to save water amidst the ongoing drought. But one major change for West Sacramento residents is the watering schedule, which […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folsom Lake#The Sierra Nevada#El Dorado County#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

How Stockton Unified’s lack of stable superintendent can affect students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Changes are coming to the Stockton Unified school board after Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. resigned after just one year on the job.  The district said Ramirez Jr. resigned because he “found it necessary to care for his elderly parents.”  According to a San Joaquin County civil grand jury report, the high […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Unaccompanied Minors Won’t Be Allowed Into California State Fair On Some Nights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair is now just over one month away after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and with youth violence on the rise across Sacramento, there are going to be some changes this year. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition for many kids, but Cal Expo has also seen problems in past years with youth involved in violent attacks, gang fights, and even shootings. Now this year, not all teens will be welcome back. “Public safety is paramount to us,” said state fair CEO Rick Pickering. Pickering said, for the first time, unaccompanied minors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Live venue debuts at California casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its Hard Rock Live entertainment venue June 3 with a sold-out concert by pop band Maroon 5. The 65,000-square-foot venue seats 2,500 and can accommodate 3,500 in a general admission format. The casino and hotel portion of Hard Rock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Butte County: Park Fire at 25% containment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday afternoon a wildland fire broke out in Butte County along Bangor Park Road and by 9:40 p.m. CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire were able to stop forward progress at 56 acres and achieve 25% containment, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE said that firefighters arrived on scene to find […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento firefighters prepare for warmer weather

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the temperature continues to heat up through the rest of the week, firefighters in Sacramento County are doing everything they can to get ready for the warmer weather. FOX40’s Jeannie Nguyen took a look at how they plan on doing that and what they say is their most important tool.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle crash near I-80 in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The I-80 on ramp at Antelope Road was reopened around 11 a.m. on Friday following a fatal motorcycle crash, according to CHP and Caltrans District 3. The on-ramp was initially closed around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Caltrans.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Roll-over crash injures 1 in Placer County; power lines down

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Placer County.  Officers said the crash happened on Nicolaus Road, east of state Route 65 and Lincoln. A photo shared by the CHP shows the car upside down and on fire. The ground behind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Pools seeing shortage of lifeguards as summer nears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The hot temperatures mean more people are looking for ways to escape the heat. For many, that’s a visit to the nearest pool, and it creates a demand for lifeguards, especially to watch over young swimmers. Guillermo Navarro, the recreation coordinator at Cosumnes CSD, said right now they’re staffed at about […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

California Cannabis Industry: The Phantom Menace in Sacramento

A few months ago, I wrote about the California cannabis industry hitting back at Sacramento politicians and forcing them to reform Proposition 64, our framework for legalizing adult use. Everyone in the state knows it’s broken, but no one seems to be able to fix it. Year after year, efforts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Solano County student injures 3 others at school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Tolenas Acadamy injured three other students Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the academy on Tolenas Road in unincorporated Fairfield after getting a call around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old student stabbed another teen with a sharp piece of […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy