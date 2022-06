Affordable family entertainment as low as $5.40 per day with the purchase of a season pass or just $10 gate admission with FREE stages and grandstand. The annual music festival and county fair entertains over 52,000 fans a year and is the largest outdoor event in the area. A huge tractor pull followed by three nights of national touring artist concerts entertain country and rock fans. Two demolition derbies, a Horse pull, tractor pull, and truck pull at the grandstand plus food, fun and exhibits for the whole family. Don’t forget to taste the great fair food, view the many exhibits and animals while learning, doing and just having a great time!

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO