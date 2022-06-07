ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonville, MO

Harrisonville police ask residents to join surveillance camera program

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWCSp_0g3OETVi00

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is asking residents to join in their crime fighting efforts by registering their surveillance cameras.

The Residential Camera Program allows police to collect video evidence of crimes and pinpoint the locations where they occurred.

There is no cost involved and it does not give the department direct access to your surveillance system. It solely allows Harrisonville PD to contact registered participants to find surveillance footage from a certain time and date.

The police department says all participant information will be kept confidential. A sign-up form can be found online .

Video surveillance is one of the best methods for apprehending criminals and convicting suspects who are caught in the act of committing a crime. We believe this will help build better community-police partnerships here in Harrisonville.

Harrisonville Police Department

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonville, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Harrisonville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonville, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Video Surveillance#Surveillance Cameras#Surveillance System#Crime#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Reported tornado caught on camera near Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County man is getting a lot of attention on social media after shooting a video showcasing a tornado near Lee’s Summit. “It was almost like somebody was playing with me and just grabbed my house and started shaking,” says Dr. Philip Hickman who witnessed tornado.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy