Harrisonville police ask residents to join surveillance camera program

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is asking residents to join in their crime fighting efforts by registering their surveillance cameras.

The Residential Camera Program allows police to collect video evidence of crimes and pinpoint the locations where they occurred.

There is no cost involved and it does not give the department direct access to your surveillance system. It solely allows Harrisonville PD to contact registered participants to find surveillance footage from a certain time and date.

The police department says all participant information will be kept confidential. A sign-up form can be found online .

Video surveillance is one of the best methods for apprehending criminals and convicting suspects who are caught in the act of committing a crime. We believe this will help build better community-police partnerships here in Harrisonville. Harrisonville Police Department

