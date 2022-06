A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three. “This suspect’s four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior,” Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. “Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on.”

RIALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO