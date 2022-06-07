Charles Edward Godair

TALLAHASSEE – The 4th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival is returning to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this fall on September 10, 2022. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (June 10, 2022) – The 4th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival is returning to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this fall on September 10, 2022. This event is brought to you by United Partners for Human Services and Demont Insurance. The Tallahassee Beer Fest will feature more than 80 breweries, home brewers, and beer-related vendors. Enjoy unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties of beer, seltzer, cider, and mead. Come find your next favorite fermentation! This event sells out every year, so don’t delay if you want to attend!

