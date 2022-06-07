ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Charles Edward Godair

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Edward (Chuck) Godair, 57, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on September 24, 1964, in Lakeland, Georgia and had worked in recent years as a security...

Tim Bennett

Gerald Tilman “Tim” Bennett, 66, of Naylor, died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia, Tim was the son of the late Marvin T. Bennett and Nancy Amelia Bass Bennett. He was a self-employed carpenter and loved building anything from wood. He built, painted and rode motorcycles, enjoyed hunting and spear fishing. Tim had a heart of gold, was a stranger to no one and touched the lives of many people. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed life, and treasured time spent with family and friends.
NAYLOR, GA
William Eugene “Bill” Wade

William Eugene “Bill” Wade, 84, of Lake Park, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Athens, TN on July 19, 1937 to the late Herb M. Wade and Geneva Hodges Wade. Bill was retired from the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed playing golf.
LAKE PARK, GA
Allen Dale Armstrong

Allen Dale Armstrong was born May 25, 1939 and went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wisenbaker) Armstrong; his son and daughter-in-law, Dale & Vivian Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); daughter, Mary Michelle (Missy) Armstrong (Valdosta); son, Gary Allen Armstrong (Dasher); grandson, Dowling Kirk & Olivia Armstrong (Springhill, TN); grandson, Dawson Allen & Sam Armstrong (Jacksonville, FL); grandson, Davis Endsley Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); and granddaughter, Maryalice Dawn & Reed Smith (Nashville, TN). He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Ray & Diane Armstrong(Destin, FL), Berney & Lila Armstrong (Valdosta),Don and Betty Armstrong (Lake City, FL); and sister Alice Fay & Kurt Rodenberg (Ocala, FL); he was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Anita Armstrong Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lois Armstrong of (Ida, LA); brother, Michael Armstrong (Dasher); son, Kirk Vernon Armstrong and daughter, Dawn Armstrong.
VALDOSTA, GA
Pamela Sue Norman Schnitker

Pamela Sue Norman Schnitker, 62, of Hahira, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. A lifelong resident of this area she was born in Valdosta on July 8, 1959 to the late Jack Curtis Norman, Sr. and Ann Pauline Beauchamp Norman. She was a homemaker who loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was very encouraging and proud of her children. She was a compassionate and caring person and a good cook. She loved her dogs, Charlie and Lucky. She was a member of Perimeter Road Baptist Church.
HAHIRA, GA
Tallahassee Beer Fest returns this Fall

TALLAHASSEE – The 4th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival is returning to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this fall on September 10, 2022. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (June 10, 2022) – The 4th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival is returning to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this fall on September 10, 2022. This event is brought to you by United Partners for Human Services and Demont Insurance. The Tallahassee Beer Fest will feature more than 80 breweries, home brewers, and beer-related vendors. Enjoy unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties of beer, seltzer, cider, and mead. Come find your next favorite fermentation! This event sells out every year, so don’t delay if you want to attend!
Scrap tire recycling event for Lowndes, Valdosta residents

LOWNDES CO. – Valdosta and Lowndes County residents will have the opportunity to drop off scrap tires for free to be recycled. Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free scrap tire recycling event for all City and County residents. Residents can drop off tires on weekdays beginning Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, July 1, 2022, from 7 am to 5 pm at Lowndes County Public Works located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Lowndes Board of Elections meeting announced

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct a public meeting on June 14, 2022. Notice is hereby given that the Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct the monthly public meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Elections office on 2808 N. Oak Street, Valdosta, GA.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
VHS Boys Basketball Program hosts Wildcat Camp

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Boys Basketball Program presents Boys Wildcat Camp for rising 1st-9th graders at the VHS Gymnasium. Please join the Valdosta High School Boys Basketball Program on Friday, July 1 for our 2nd annual Wildcat Camp at the VHS Gymnasium on the campus of VHS.
VALDOSTA, GA
Withlacoochee paddle shifts downstream due to low water

WITHLACOOCHEE – The Withlacoochee River paddle will be shifting downstream at Florida Campsites Ramp because of the low water level. Because of low water, we’re shifting downstream, to put in at Florida Campsites Ramp and take out at Allen Ramp. That’s a shorter paddle, 5.39 river miles. It still goes by Sullivan Slough and first-magnitude Madison Blue Spring, and there are more springs downstream from there, including second-magnitude Pot Spring, as well as some nice swimming and lunching beaches.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
Turner Center Seeks Art Education Administrator

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an Art Education Administrator to join its team. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an Art Education Administrator to join its team of creative professionals. The right person will manage the Center’s thriving...
VALDOSTA, GA
Wrong Turn Band in concert at the Art Park

VALDOSTA – This Friday, June 10, the Wrong Turn Band will be performing free to the public for a Music in the Art Park concert with food vendor Creole Sol on site. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Wrong Turn Band for a Music in the Art Park concert on Friday, June 10, from 7-9 p.m. in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. The concert is sponsored by Mala Vallotton and is free to the public.
VALDOSTA, GA

