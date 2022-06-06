ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

CIM Group acquires West Hollywood cement plant

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

The site connects to the growing Sycamore District, the corridor around...

nypressnews.com

nypressnews.com

Bass gains ground on Caruso in latest vote count for L.A. mayor

Rep. Karen Bass has gained ground in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, but still trails developer Rick Caruso, the latest election results show. Results released Friday by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk shows Caruso with 40.5% and Bass at 38.8% of the ballots counted so far. Polling officials continue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Two LASD deputies transported following five-car crash in Pico Rivera

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. on Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard. At least five vehicle were involved in the collision, causing one of the deputies to get trapped in...
PICO RIVERA, CA
nypressnews.com

New Redondo Beach ordinance carries $1,000 fine, jail time for anyone caught with a stolen catalytic converter

The Redondo Beach City Council is fighting back against catalytic converter thefts with steeper fines and penalties. A new ordinance was approved Tuesday by the Redondo Beach City Council makes it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter that’s not attached to a vehicle without valid proof that the holder owns the part. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine of $1,000 or jail time up to 12 months.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea

Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City. The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs. There were no immediate...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

California voters send a stark message to Democrats on crime and homelessness

For months now, voters in San Francisco and Los Angeles have voiced their concerns that daily life in their cities appears to be spiraling out of control. Residents in San Francisco have been contending with a rise in burglaries and car thefts, as well an alarming spate of hate crimes directed against Asian Americans. Los Angeles residents have witnessed a sharp increase in violent crime, while city leaders have been grappling with a homelessness crisis that has led to the proliferation of tents and trash across parks, sidewalks and public spaces, while exposing an untreated mental health emergency on their streets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Two wounded, investigation underway following shooting in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Riverside early Thursday morning. The scene unfolded just after 1:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of University Avenue, when two groups of two individuals became involved in an altercation, which led to the shooting. Two people were wounded in...

