Every College Football Hall of Fame member from LSU

The National Football Foundation recently released the list of nominees for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class. One of the many players to crack the ballot — Bradie James — is a former LSU linebacker.

James will look to become the 12th former Tigers player to be inducted in the hall. Currently, only 10 players have been inducted, but that will change in December when Kevin Faulk joins as part of the 2022 class. LSU has also seen five coaches be selected for the Hall of Fame.

As we wait to find out if the list of LSU players in Atlanta will grow by one, here’s a rundown of every former Tigers player and coach currently in the Hall of Fame.glenn do

Dana Bible, Coach

AP Photo

Michael Donahue, Coach

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence "Biff" Jones, Coach

Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Gaynell "Gus" Tinsley, End

AP Photo

Bernie Moore, Coach

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Kavanaugh, End

AP Photo

Abe Mickal, Halfback

AP Photo

Doc Fenton, End/Quarterback

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie McClendon, Coach

AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky

Tommy Casanova, Defensive Back

AP Photo

Billy Cannon, Halfback

AP Photo/File

Jerry Stovall, Halfback

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer

Charles Alexander, Tailback

AP Photo

Bert Jones, Quarterback

AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky

Glenn Dorsey, Defensive Tackle

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Faulk, Running Back