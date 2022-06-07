ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Every College Football Hall of Fame member from LSU

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Zrj_0g3ODmMq00

The National Football Foundation recently released the list of nominees for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class. One of the many players to crack the ballot — Bradie James — is a former LSU linebacker.

James will look to become the 12th former Tigers player to be inducted in the hall. Currently, only 10 players have been inducted, but that will change in December when Kevin Faulk joins as part of the 2022 class. LSU has also seen five coaches be selected for the Hall of Fame.

As we wait to find out if the list of LSU players in Atlanta will grow by one, here’s a rundown of every former Tigers player and coach currently in the Hall of Fame.glenn do

Dana Bible, Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9UYW_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo

Michael Donahue, Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8FOn_0g3ODmMq00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence "Biff" Jones, Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L00r1_0g3ODmMq00
Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Gaynell "Gus" Tinsley, End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1Tys_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo

Bernie Moore, Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7cuo_0g3ODmMq00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Kavanaugh, End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnZDF_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo

Abe Mickal, Halfback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YbWW_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo

Doc Fenton, End/Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwU7l_0g3ODmMq00
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie McClendon, Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3SlC_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky

Tommy Casanova, Defensive Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVBZa_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo

Billy Cannon, Halfback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLeqV_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo/File

Jerry Stovall, Halfback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpGzp_0g3ODmMq00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer

Charles Alexander, Tailback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCUpx_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo

Bert Jones, Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK4LI_0g3ODmMq00
AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky

Glenn Dorsey, Defensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv6QG_0g3ODmMq00
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Faulk, Running Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36u81U_0g3ODmMq00
Andy Lyons/Allsport

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball outfielder hits transfer portal after four seasons with Tigers

An LSU outfielder has decided to hit the transfer portal after spending the first four seasons with the Tigers baseball team. Announced on his social media, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo will be looking elsewhere to finish out his college career, calling Baton Rouge his 'second home.'. DiGiacomo appeared in just 36...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: The math didn't add up for LSU to advance, but it will soon enough

It really didn’t add up for LSU to win the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. Until it almost did. The Tigers had to go on the road to the synthetic turf roost (I loathe synthetic turf) of a really quality team in Southern Mississippi. They had to rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against a Kennesaw State team that had no business being seven runs up on LSU. They had to rally from four runs down in the ninth inning Saturday against USM. After losing Sunday to the Golden Eagles, they had to try and survive the suffocating pressure cooker of a Monday winner-take-all regional final when, oh yes, they trailed 7-4 in the seventh. All with a pitching staff that seemed to turn from a strength to a question mark as the weather and competition grew hotter, and a defense that you figured was ready to blow a gasket at any moment.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
theadvocate.com

As Jay Johnson’s first season comes to an end, here’s what’s next for LSU baseball

Despite a year of rebuilding with a new head coach, the end of the LSU baseball season Monday came as a surprise. “My feet hit the ground every single day with excitement to coach this team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the season-ending 8-7 loss to Southern Mississippi. “I was not prepared to lose the game. I had full belief we were going to win today, so I need to gather my thoughts.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bible
Person
Kevin Faulk
Person
Glenn Dorsey
Person
Bernie Moore
theadvocate.com

This Baton Rouge lawmaker is planning a run for State Treasurer

Rep. Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge Republican, said Thursday morning he plans to run for State Treasurer next year. Republican John Schroder, who holds the job now, is expected to be a candidate for governor in 2023. "The State Treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than most states," McKnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places for Breakfast in New Orleans

Going to NOLA and looking for the best breakfast in New Orleans? We’ve got you! This list is perfect for NOLA lovers and foodies alike:. To be honest, if you have not been to NOLA, you’re missing out. The city itself is full of history, exciting adventures, and delicious restaurants of course. There are tons of things to do in New Orleans and we already have an itinerary planned for you if you need help exploring this city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 around Baton Rouge

Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#The Hall Of Fame
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is moving into the former CC's on Burbank Drive

Off the Hook plans to open its second Baton Rouge location in early August. The Thibodaux-based chain is moving into the former CC’s Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive. Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015, the Gonzales location followed in June 2020 and a Corporate Boulevard eatery opened in December 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Government Technology

Erosion Has Southern University at Risk for Collapse

(TNS) - Parts of Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge are slowly eroding into the Mississippi River, but state and federal leaders said Wednesday they have a plan to stop it. The collapsing land has been an issue for years, but the university has recently raised as the ridge moves...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 30 to June 3

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 30 to June 3. Landon Netterville, 12395 Thomassie Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Correctios with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
clarionherald.org

Father Otis Young: Standing strong in his faith

The year 2020 for the world was in many ways what 2005 was for New Orleans. 2020 ushered in the COVID-19 pandemic, international social and economic upheaval and an impenetrable veil of doom and hopelessness. Father Otis Young, the pastor of St. Peter Parish in Covington, remembers celebrating Easter Mass...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy