Every College Football Hall of Fame member from LSU
The National Football Foundation recently released the list of nominees for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class. One of the many players to crack the ballot — Bradie James — is a former LSU linebacker.
James will look to become the 12th former Tigers player to be inducted in the hall. Currently, only 10 players have been inducted, but that will change in December when Kevin Faulk joins as part of the 2022 class. LSU has also seen five coaches be selected for the Hall of Fame.
As we wait to find out if the list of LSU players in Atlanta will grow by one, here's a rundown of every former Tigers player and coach currently in the Hall of Fame.
