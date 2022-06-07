ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

GameStop Employees walk out in Lincoln, Nebraska and I encourage more to do so

By Eric Halliday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was in the news today that all the employees in a Lincoln, Nebraska mall’s Gamestop walked out en masse, leaving a really great sign out front. On it, they gave customers better places to go for their games. According to the employees, a lot of things that...

Comments / 8

Tracey Nelson
3d ago

Gamestop was a rip off anyways....you could get most brand new items for the price that they charged for used ones

