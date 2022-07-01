4th of July sales 2022 — best deals right now

4th of July sales are finally here. Now that the holiday weekend is upon us, every retailer is offering deep price cuts on appliances, home items, 4K TVs, and more.

Most of these 4th of July sales will last through the holiday weekend and some may even last through next week. In terms of the deals themselves, TVs and home appliances are seeing the biggest price drops. Retailers like Amazon are offering smart TVs on sale for as low as $89. Meanwhile, Best Buy, Samsung, and Lowe's are offering price cuts on home appliances like microwaves, refrigerators, and washer/dryers.

If you're shopping for a new bed, 4th of July mattress sales are taking hundreds of dollars off our favorite beds from the likes of Nectar, Purple, Saatva, and more. Mattress bases and bedding are also seeing big discounts. While it's true that you can find deals on mattress any given month, 4th of July deals tend to offer bigger discounts than your typical summer sale.

That said, we understand that households are trying to watch their monthly expenses. So we're listing the best 4th of July sales on devices that we've tested, recommend, or offer the best value. Likewise, each 4th of July sale we list will be price checked, analyzed against that item's price history, and highlighted only if it's a good deal. Below you'll find a mix of current deals along with shopping tips to get the most out of your money. Plus, check out our coverage of the earliest Prime Day deals.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $798 now $399 @ Nectar

Free $399 sheet set: Our favorite budget mattress is on sale. Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam mattress offers tremendous value for the money and holds a spot in our best mattress guide. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review , we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $399 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298). View Deal

Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $949 @ Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off. View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free pillows & sheets: Summer heatwaves will be here before you know it and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your bed purchase. View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,198 now $848 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $848 (was $1,198), whereas the queen costs $1,470 (was $1,770). View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $745 now $645 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. In our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review , we called it one of the best budget beds you can buy. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $645 (was $745), whereas the queen size is $845 (was $995). View Deal

Zinus Green Tea Luxe Mattress: was $439 now $237 @ Amazon

Made in the US, the popular Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is designed with a breathable knitted cover. This rests on top of three layers of CertiPUR US certified (toxin-free) memory foam to ensure a stable sleep surface throughout the night. Make sure you leave for 72 hours after unpacking to full expand. All sizes have been reduced at Amazon, with a twin dropping to $237 (was $439) with a 12in mattress and a larger queen costing just $409 (was $649). View Deal

TVs

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has one of the most epic TV sales of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've ever seen from Amazon. View Deal

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $298 @ Walmart

The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. (This is the type of price we normally see on Black Friday!) It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's perfect if you want a budget big-screen TV and don't require premium performance. View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS. It's a modest discount, but Samsung TVs are rarely this cheap. View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K TV: was $449 now $308 @ Amazon

Hisense makes some of the best budget 4K TVs. For a limited time, you can get the 55-inch Hisense A6G on sale. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, a low latency gaming mode, built-in Google Assistant, Android TV, and more. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features for the price. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. Priced at $449, it's an epic bargain. View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $796 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $796, which is $100 cheaper than last week's price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this (or any) OLED TV. View Deal

Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver 3D audio. View Deal

Appliances

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU Window AC: was $259 now $239 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an inexpensive air conditioner that performs well, the Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC has received excellent reviews from Amazon users. It's an Amazon's Choice model offering 6,000 BTUs of power. It can cool rooms of up to 250 sq. ft and it has a washable mesh filter. View Deal

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $139 now $86 @ Amazon

This pod coffee maker comes in six color options, so you can match it to any kitchen theme. It can pour four different sizes of coffee, including 6, 8, 10 and 12oz, and there's an option to increase the strength as well. It takes less than a minute to brew and couldn't be more simple to operate. View Deal

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of air conditioner sales that are slashing the prices of in-window units. After discount, ACs start at just $49. View Deal

Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $1,199 now $899 @ Lowe's

If you're looking for a new fridge, Lowe's has one of the best sales around. For a limited time, you can get the Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $799 ($400 off its standard $1,199 price and $100 cheaper than its Memorial Day price). The stainless steel fridge features 14.8 cubic feet overall capacity, two full-width freezer drawers, full-width pantry drawer, and an intuitive display that lets you control each compartment's temperature. View Deal

Outdoor grills: up to $200 off @ Home Depot

Summer isn't complete without an outdoor barbecue. Home Depot is taking up to $200 off select outdoor grills from Weber, Z Grills, Dyna-Glo, and more. Plus, other 4th of July sales at Home Depot are knocking up to $750 off outdoor kitchen cabinet sets. View Deal

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $142 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200F to 450F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners. Just keep in mind that it hit $128 during Memorial Day, so there's still a chance it could get cheaper. View Deal

Large appliance sale: up to $400 off Whirlpool, GE, more @ Lowe's

From washer/dryer units to refrigerators, Lowe's is taking up to $400 off home appliances as part of its early 4th of July sales event. Brands include GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, Frigidaire, and more. View Deal

Phones

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, new and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen. No trade-in is required for this deal. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. Samsung is offering up to a $1,000 enhanced credit when you trade-in your old phone. Plus, get a free memory/storage upgrade at no extra cost. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 with trade-in and activation. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. The iPhone 13 deals are valid on all models of Apple's smartphone. View Deal

5G smartphone sale: free phone w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon is offering select 5G phones for free (up to $800 off) with trade-in. Your trade-in can be in nearly any condition and you don't need to open a new line. Instead, existing and new customers can get this deal by trading in a phone and upgrading to any 5G data plan. Free phones include the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Plus, Pixel 6, and more. View Deal

Power tools: buy one, get one free @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering one of the best 4th of July sales we've ever seen for DIYers. Currently, the retailer is offering a BOGO sale on select power tools from DeWalt, Bosch, Kobalt, and more. View Deal

Top brands on sale: up to $100 + free shipping @ Home Depot

Home Depot's summer sales are here. The retailer is taking up to $100 off select power tools. The sale includes Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, Makita and more. They all come with free shipping. View Deal

Outdoor power tools: from $99 @ Lowe's

As part of the Lowes 4th of July deals event, the retailer has outdoor power tools on sale from $99. The sale includes trimmers, lawn mowers, pressure washers, and more. View Deal

Husky 270-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set: was $199 now $129 @Home Depot

This massive set contains one bit driver, three ratchets, 14 combo wrenches, 40 hex keys, 48 bits and 127 sockets in both English and metric sizes. With a lifetime warranty, it's the only ratchet & socket set you'll ever need to work on your wheels. View Deal

Vacuums

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. View Deal

Roborock S4 Max: was $429 now $309 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The Roborock S4 Max is our current top pick among the best robot vacuums . As part of its early 4th of July sales — Amazon has the S4 on sale for $309.99. We like this vacuum's excellent cleaning capabilities and fast mapping skills. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ on sale at Best Buy. View Deal

Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,399 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,399. That's $350 off and one of the best deals we've seen — even better than earlier this weekend when you were getting an already impressive $350 discount. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 45 headphones are among the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, they deliver superb ANC and great sound. Even better, they're now on sale for $50 off — and in either black or white models, too. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. View Deal

New AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $197. That's $52 off and the lowest price right now. (Though keep in mind they've been even cheaper before). The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Laptops

Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $186 @ Best Buy

This Asus Chromebook has dropped to just $186 at Best Buy in time for Independence Day. This laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC storage and an 11.6-inch HD display. It's not a powerhouse but it's more than capable of performing all the computing basics. View Deal

ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy

For the price, this Asus Chromebook has a lot to offer. Unlike most Chromebooks, it sports a large 1080p 14-inch LCD. It's powered by a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. View Deal

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power. It houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best cheap deals you'll find. View Deal

Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Surface Laptop Go is one of the best affordable laptops available, packing a 12.4-inch touch-screen, 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. This 4th of July deal takes $150 off the original price. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's been cheaper (it hit $749 last summer), but it's still a solid deal at $899. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i: was $1,449 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

With impressive specs built into an inexpensive package, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops on the market. This model has got 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a speedy Intel Core i7 processor. View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers. View Deal

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $249. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review , we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever. View Deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Apple's flagship watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display than its predecessor, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Fitness

DeskCycle: was $189 now $179 @ Amazon

This under-desk exercise bike offers eight levels of resistance, a smooth pedaling motion, and whisper-quiet operation. The DeskCycle fits under desks as low as 27 inches and the LCD screen gives you real-time results of your workout. View Deal

Nike Pegasus 38: was $120 now $72 @ Nike

The women’s version of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is down to $64 in the 4th of July sale with the code "SAVE20" at checkout. At the time of writing, the shoe is still available in a number of different colors and sizes. The cheapest pair is the black and gold colorway. The men’s shoe is also discounted in the sale, from $120 to $72. View Deal

Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $132 @Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 just hit its lowest price on Amazon, with a 30% discount in a number of different colors and sizes. During testing, we found the shoe true to size, although it is worth sizing up a half, or full size from your every day sneakers. The women’s shoe is also on sale for $133 on Amazon . View Deal

Gaiam Yoga Mats/Accessories: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Gaiam exercises equipment. The sale includes yoga mats, balance balls, resistance bands, and more. View Deal

Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $226 @ Amazon

This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance. View Deal

Herman Miller Gaming Chair sale: 20% off @ Herman Miller

Herman Miller is taking 15% off select gaming chairs. Plus, use coupon code "SUFP5" at checkout to save an extra 5% off for a total of 20% off. After coupon, you can get the Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair for just $756 (was $945). This is a very rare sale on some of the best gaming chairs on the market. Choose from the Embody, Aeron, Sayl, and more. View Deal

Sportswear: deals from $8 @ Walmart

If you want to get in shape for the summer, then you're in luck because Walmart has 4th of July sales on just about every type of sportswear. Discounts are available across all the activewear essentials from sneakers to gym clothes, as well as fitness accessories and branded apparel. After discount deals start from as low as $8. View Deal

Bikes: up to $250 off all models @ Walmart

Whether you're trying to get into shape or just going for a spin, Walmart 4th of July sales are knocking up to $250 off a variety of bikes for adults and children. After discount, men's/women's bikes start at $98. View Deal

How to find the best 4th of July sales

As with all holidays, Independence Day will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best 4th of July sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during the 4th of July.

Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer offers 4th of July sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want.

Practically every retailer offers 4th of July sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want. Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad 4th of July sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel . Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more.

Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad 4th of July sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel . Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more. Beware fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake or paid for user reviews out there. So if you're spotted a few 4th of July sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews.

Prime Day vs. 4th of July sales

4th of July sales are a great opportunity to save money. However, now that we know when is Amazon Prime Day , shoppers may be wondering what holiday will offer the better sales. It's worth remembering that Prime Day deals come from Amazon only, whereas practically every retailer will offer 4th of July sales. If you're looking for a new Fire TV or new Echo, we strongly recommend you wait till Prime Day to make your purchase. Otherwise, rest assured that you're likely getting the better bargain on Independence Day.

4th of July sales and PS5 restocks

(Image credit: Microsoft/Sony)

No holiday is complete without gaming deals and Independence Day is no exception. However, if you're hoping to find deals on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's unlikely you'll see major discounts. Sure, you'll see discounted bundles — especially on the Xbox Series X — but it's unlikely you'll see big price drops on standalone consoles. That said, Xbox Series X restock has gotten easier to find and stores like GameSpot and Microsoft have even offered refurbished consoles.

As for the PS5, while we have seen an uptick in PS5 restock events this month, the console is still hard to score, which means there's zero incentive for retailers to discount it. Instead, keep an eye out for 4th of July restocks, which are more likely to happen.

