SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo announced on Friday that the road closure on College Hills Blvd. that was scheduled to begin Friday will be moved to Monday morning. As previously reported, on Jun. 10, the area of College Hills from Oxford Ave. to Stanford Dr. was supposed to be closed for road construction. For the original article see: CITY: New Closure on College Hills Beginning Friday Morning New information from the City of San Angelo Public Information Office revealed that the construction project will be moved to Monday, Jun. 13. The area of the road will be closed from 8 a.m to…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO