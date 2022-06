LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Less than two miles from the Summit of the Americas, a counter summit was underway. “The conversations that are taking place here at the People’s Summit of Democracy are conversations that, yes, go very deep and go very deep because they put the people who are experiencing conditions of poverty at the front and center,” said Claudia De La Cruz, co-executive director of the People’s Forum and a co-organizer of the People’s Summit for Democracy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO