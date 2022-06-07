Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 9
Theft of property – 1st degree; U-Haul; box truck; $80,000Criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWTheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $8
Arrests
June 9
Graves III, James L; 51
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Joslyn, Christopher M; 67
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag
Klosinski, Mary E; 33
FTA – domestic violence – 3rd degreedisorderly conduct
Pugh, Jamie B; 42
disorderly conduct
Rogers, Wendy S; 45
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Young, Andrew C; 27
attempt to elude
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
