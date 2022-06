Health officials are considering “radical ways” to reduce the number of smokers in England, Sajid Javid has said.But the Health Secretary would not be drawn on whether or not the Javed Khan review on smoking would recommend that the legal smoking age should be raised to 21.Mr Javid said that he did not want to pre-empt the review by the former chief executive of Barnardo’s, which is expected to be published on Thursday.It’s #WorldNoTobaccoDay. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you will ever do for your health. If you’re pregnant, or close to someone who is, now is...

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO