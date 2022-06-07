ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League to hold first official events in Africa, including talent camp

 3 days ago
June 7 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) will hold its first official events in Africa later this month, as it works to build its international footprint.

The events will take place in Ghana and include a talent identification camp on June 21 and 22, with 40 players from across the continent expected to participate.

"This camp is not only giving opportunities to great African athletes, it is also highlighting the incredible African athletes already in the NFL," said twice Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who will lead the program.

"The positive impact of this cannot be overstated."

In December, the NFL awarded 18 franchises marketing rights to 26 international regions, as it looks to build fan bases abroad. read more

The Philadelphia Eagles, who were paired with Ghana as an "International Home Marketing Area", will feature in events including an NFL Fan Zone on June 26.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

Reuters

