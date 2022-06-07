ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina women's basketball to play Oregon, Maryland in home-and-home series

By Cory Diaz, Greenville News
 3 days ago

Scheduling hasn't been easy coming off a national championship , but South Carolina has picked up two marquee nonconference games for the next two seasons.

The Gamecocks , who were the wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked team last season en route to winning the program's second national title, have agreed to home-and-home series with both Oregon and Maryland for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Maryland announced the series Tuesday. The Terrapins will host USC this coming season with the return game in Columbia in 2023-24. Date and time has yet to be determined.

With the South Carolina-Oregon series, it's unclear which team will travel first in the two games, but Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley confirmed recently during the SEC spring meetings that the two programs have a deal in place to play.

As it stands for 2022-23, the Gamecocks have a stacked slate of away nonconference games with confirmed trips to UConn , Stanford, Clemson and now Maryland.

USC and Oregon have tried to play in 2020 and 2021 but both attempts were thwarted due to COVID-19 and its affect on scheduling. The two met during the first Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas last season with the South Carolina winning, 80-63.

Maryland wrapped up the 2021-22 season ranked No. 9, losing to No. 2 Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen. Oregon opened last season in the top 10 but fell just outside the top 25 by season's end, going 20-12 overall and was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Belmont.

According to Staley, there are still "two or three more games" that South Carolina needs to fill out its nonconference dates next season.

The Gamecocks will be the expected No. 1-ranked team heading into 2022-23. With the exception of point guard Destanni Henderson, the rest of the starting five are returning, headlined by National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Cory Diaz covers the South Carolina Gamecocks for The Greenville News as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his work for all things Gamecocks on Twitter: @CoryDiaz_TGN. Got questions regarding South Carolina athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

