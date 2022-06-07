ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Taylor County adds 38 cases Tuesday

By Staff report
 3 days ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19, two of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Tuesday totaled 266 (68 PCR tests and 198 antigen tests), compared to 237 Monday and 186 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 0.71% Monday, compared to 0.60% Sunday and Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Monday had six COVID-19 inpatients, one more than reported Sunday. In the previous 24 hours, there were two COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Tuesday data): New cases, 38; PCR cases, 13,155; active PCR cases, 68; total antigen probable cases, 22,216; total active antigen cases, 198; total PCR recoveries, 13,237; total antigen recoveries, 21,667; Total deaths, 643.

Texas (updated Tuesday): Total cases, 5,665,989; New cases, 3,765; Hospitalized, 1,263; Fatalities, 86,862; New fatalities, 13; Total tests, 65,802,436.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Tuesday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 0; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 0; Erath, 0; Fisher, 1; Haskell, 0; Howard, 11; Jones, 0; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 1; Scurry, 3; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

More: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 36 cases Monday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 38 cases Tuesday

