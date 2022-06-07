Two found dead after house fire in Thomasville on Monday

Two people died in a house fire in Thomasville on Monday evening.

According to representatives with the Thomasville Fire Department, at approximately 9:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a housefire on Carolina Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters observed the structure was fully engulfed with flames showing through the roof preventing them from making immediate entry into the building. The siding of a nearby home was also damaged due to the radiant heat of the fire.

Once the fire was under control and the structure was stabilized, firefighters were able to enter the house where they found two deceased individuals.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Responding agencies include Thomasville Fire & Rescue; Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County EMS, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross.

