Columbus murder case dismissed in light of license plate-reader camera evidence

By Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
A murder charge filed against a Pickaway County man in a 2021 Columbus slaying was dismissed Tuesday at the request of the Franklin County Prosecutor's office in light of evidence from a license plate-reading camera.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page dismissed the criminal case against Joshua T. Adair, 36, of Kingston. He had been indicted on murder and robbery charges related to the shooting of former Columbus lawyer John D. Moore Jr., 51 who was shot in October in a parking area behind his home where his law practice was based in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden.

Moore died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center less than two hours after the shooting.

Franklin County Prosecutor's office:Departure of dozens from prosecutor's office raises concerns

The prosecutors on the case filed a "nolle prosequi" document with the court, according to Judge Page's bailiff, Kaila Hawk. The Latin term means prosecutors were no longer willing to pursue the case, usually due to concerns about a lack of evidence.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's office did not return requests for comment as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Adair's cellphone was found at the scene of the shooting and security video captured a man who dropped a cellphone as he fled the scene while holding a handgun, court records indicate.

Investigators used cellphone tower information to track the cellphone to a location one block from the crime scene within a half-hour of the shooting, according to court documents.

However, Adair's defense attorney, Sam Shamansky, told The Dispatch that Adair's phone was stolen and there's evidence to prove it.

Shamansky's office pointed out that footage from a license plate-reading camera elsewhere in Columbus placed Adair's car in a different location from his phone. The camera only captured the car and did not record Adair's face.

"It was in discovery. Nobody paid any attention to it until we dug it out and put two-and-two together," Shamansky said. "I'm grateful for the assistance of my diligent and committed staff, which helped us uncover the key to (Adair's) freedom which was right in front of our noses all along."

Shamansky said he is grateful to Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office for taking the high road and dismissing the case once the license plate-reading camera information was presented to them.

Adair was arrested in November and was released from jail more than five months later in late April, after the evidence was brought to light and the judge waived his bond.

Columbus police could not immediately comment on the development as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, including whether homicide detectives have any other leads in the slaying.

More court news:Last of 19 T&A Crips convicted gets maximum 40-year sentence for gang murders, violence

Jordan Laird is a courts reporter at the Columbus Dispatch. You can reach her at jlaird@dispatch.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @LairdWrites.

