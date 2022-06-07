ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Best Desserts We've Seen On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

By Laura Willcox
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It feels like anytime you turn on Food Network, a new episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" is playing. That's probably because the show has been running for a whopping 15 years and has become one of the flagship shows of...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
CNET

Best Fish to Grill

While I'd never turn my nose up at a good burger, steak or piece of barbecue chicken, grilled fish on a warm evening is about as good as it gets -- at least for me. Plus, fish is typically healthier than most other classic grill meats and it cooks faster too. Grilling seafood is an excellent way to mix up your summer menu, but some fish are much better to grill than others.
RECIPES
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Tennessee State
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Grocery I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

During the summer, there is no place I’d rather eat than my own backyard. Seriously! With just a few great groceries and my grill, I can deliver dinners that are infinitely more interesting (and less expensive!) than anything I can order. Shrimp and steak, and even Rice Krispies Treats are staples on my grill, and this summer there’s a new ingredient that will be making a repeat appearance all season long: halloumi cheese. More specifically, the halloumi cheese from Aldi!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Munroe
Person
Guy Fieri
Alina Andras

Whataburger employee shares store secrets

When it comes to great burgers, Whataburger is definitely at the top of the list for many people, especially for those who live in Texas, since the first restaurant was opened here back in 1950. If you love eating here, then you should definitely know about some store secrets that have been shared online. If you already knew all of this and you could even add some more store secrets to the list, please share them in the comment section down below.
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

Nearly 4,500 Cases of This Dessert Are Being Recalled

Thousands of cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert are being recalled due to possible undeclared peanut contamination. According to the FDA, 4,481 cases of the dairy-free ice-cream-like dessert are being taken off shelves. The recall was initiated after...
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has More Bad News for Mexican Pizza Fans

Taco Bell likes media hype. You could argue that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain took the much-loved Mexican Pizza off its menu during the height of the pandemic only because of the attention it knew it would get bringing it back. That's not the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Cream Cheese#Powdered Sugar#Meat Pie#Food Drink#The New York Times#Michelin#Midwestern#Victorian
Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.
TEMPE, AZ
Mashed

A Mountain Dew Favorite Is Returning To Stores This Summer

When you think of refreshing summer drinks, you might imagine the perfect lemonade, tangy but sweet, or ice-cold frozen summer cocktails. What probably doesn't come to mind is Mountain Dew. While you can find regular old Mountain Dew in stores during any season, Baja Blast is a little harder to come by since it's usually only offered at Taco Bell locations. But for the summer, Baja Blast often makes a limited-time appearance in stores, and Food & Wine just reported that Baja Blast is back and on grocery store shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

A New Pringles Flavor Was Announced, But There's A Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Once you pop, the fun don't stop. Or does it? According to Mental Floss, 29 flavors of Pringles are sold in the United States, along with those offered on a rotating, limited-time basis. But there are dozens of other flavors that customers can pick up only on grocery store shelves in other countries — more than 100 of them by 2012, when the brand was sold by Procter & Gamble to Kellogg Co for $2.71 billion (via Reuters). These range from the regionally specific (Bangkok Grilled Chicken Wing, Jamon Serrano) to the downright unusual (lookin' at you, Mayonnaise Potato, Eggs Benedict, and Blueberry Hazelnut). Some flavors that are available only overseas would presumably be popular in the United States (Explosive Chili, for instance) or even in Maryland, specifically (Crab with Old Bay seasoning) (via Delish).
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

135K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy