Charleston, IL

Watch now: 'Cat'astrophe avoided: Charleston fire, utilities crews rescue kitten stuck in storm sewer

By CORRYN BROCK
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON — Concerned citizens, a team of firefighters and a utility department employee worked together Tuesday morning to rescue a kitten stuck in the storm sewer below Lincoln Avenue. Charleston Fire Department Chief Steve Bennett said his department was called out to the road when passers-by heard a...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Decatur and Macon County market. Looking for luxury living on Lake Decatur? Look no further! Your next home is 818 Buccaneer Point! This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was completely remodeled in 2017 and has been meticulously maintained! With over 4700 finished square feet of living space, this home has it all! As you approach the home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will be impressed by the professionally landscaped yard. As you enter, you will admire the luxurious hardwood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling and an impressive gas log fireplace with a granite hearth. The kitchen is gourmet chef's delight, with plenty of storage space in the high-end cabinetry with soft close hardware and granite counter tops. The stainless-steel appliances are all professional grade, which include the gas six burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, microwave, compactor and refrigerator. The open concept kitchen has both an island and a peninsula, that make it a great space for entertaining as it flows into the sunroom that can double as a dining area. The sunroom offers panoramic views of the rear of the property and the quiet cove and features electric blinds. The first-floor primary suite has an abundant custom-built walk-in closet space and features an en-suite full bath with large marble walk-in shower, dual sinks and a make up vanity, all with quartz countertops. The first-floor office/den area has floor-to-ceiling built in bookcases and a beautiful view of Lake Decatur. The first floor also features a second office/craft room. On the second floor, you will find two more large bedrooms with custom-built walk-in closets and an additional full bath. On the lower level, the walk-out basement features a wet bar in the large family room. You will also find the fourth bedroom and another room that can be used as another office space or workout room, plus a storage area. The mechanics of this home include a high-efficiency furnace and central AC that has a REME HALO LED air purification system and a Honeywell humidifier. While the inside of this home is spectacular, you will be impressed by the outside as well! The house has new siding that was installed in 2017, new seamless gutters with leaf guard installed in 2018 and a new roof in 2019. The large dock on the cove was recently refinished, and features an electric pontoon boat lift with canopy cover. New garage doors were installed in 2020, and there is even an invisible electric dog fence and electric dog door for your four-legged family member. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour. Hurry, this one will not last long!
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Eyesore on Route 51

I would like to extend an invitation to Mayor Moore Wolfe, city council members and members of the zoning commission who were in favor of the rezoning and commercial development of the southwest corner of Business Route 51 North and Ash Avenue. I will provide the vehicle and gasoline to...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting

SULLIVAN — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in Sullivan. A State Police news release said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and that three individuals have been detained for questioning. The shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street.
SULLIVAN, IL
Herald & Review

Want to know who's in the Macon County Jail? Get the app

DECATUR — Got some doubts about your daughter’s boyfriend?. Worried about that strange new neighbor across the street?. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has the app for you: In fact, it’s the sheriff’s office's very own new smartphone app, now available in your app store under the heading “Macon Sheriff IL.”
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

St. Teresa teacher is out of a coma following car crash

DECATUR — Amber Johnson is awake. Johnson, who was gravely injured in a car crash on April 29 around 10 p.m. when she was leaving St. Teresa High School after a girls' track event, has been in a coma in intensive care since then. She is the theology teacher and girls' track coach at the school.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur driver caught with drugs, cell phones, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur driver was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of cocaine, cannabis and “multiple cell phones,” police report. The 19-year-old man had been stopped May 17 as members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team were working the area of West Hickory Point Road, a sworn affidavit said.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Kraft for Macon County Board

We have an important upcoming primary election for the newly redistricted Macon County Board District No. 5 representing the townships of Austin, Illini, Niantic, Harristown, Blue Mound, Pleasant View and the west and northwest portions of Decatur. One of the Republican candidates on the ballot for that position is my...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church, will be hosting a revival with Pastor's, singers and evangelists Danny and Linda Morgan, from Newport Kentucky, June 12 -17 at 7570 W Main St, Decatur. Join us for a week of anointed preaching and music! June 12,10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur drug bust leads to seizure of meth with street value of $111,000, police report

DECATUR — A police raid broke up a major methamphetamine dealing operation in Decatur, a sworn affidavit reports, seizing pills with a street value of more than $111,000. Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office carried out the raid together May 20 at the home of a 31-year-old woman in the 2009 block of North Woodford Avenue.
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Getz, 60th

FINDLAY — Jack D. and Linda Ann Getz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on June 25th. They are also having a card shower; cards may be sent to 2378 N. 2250 E. Road, Findlay, IL 62534. Jack D. Getz and Linda Ann Keown...
FINDLAY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man jailed after knife threat, police report

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who confronted a stranger, pushed the tip of a large knife up against his armpit and warned him “I kill people” is now jailed on multiple charges. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m....
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur dice game ends in robbery and gunfire, prosecutors say

DECATUR — Jealous that a rival gambler in an illegal Decatur dice game was ahead by $10,000, prosecutors say Jerome D. Jones helped rob him of his winnings at gunpoint. The 51-year-old victim is then described as pursuing the fleeing robbers in a car chase that ended when his car was hit by gunfire and he crashed after hitting a curb and deflating two tires.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Federal inmate indicted in inmate's death at Indiana prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a federal inmate in the 2019 stabbing death of an inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute. The federal indictment returned Tuesday charges Lawrence Taylor, 41, with first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis said.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Herald & Review

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Betty McCool, 95th

DECATUR — Betty McCool will be celebrating her 95th birthday with an open house on June 26, 2-4 p.m. at Hickory Point Golf Course, in the Banquet Room, 727 W. Weaver Road, Forsyth. Betty was born on June 21, 1927 in Clinton. She married Donald McCool on Nov. 4,...
FORSYTH, IL
Herald & Review

Community Foundation awards $427,000 in scholarships

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County has awarded $427,000 in scholarships to local students. “The Community Foundation of Macon County is very proud to make available a large number of college scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current college students,” said Kathy Carter, scholarship coordinator. “As the cost of a college education continues to rise, it becomes increasingly important that students have access to the support they need to fulfill their dreams and limit student loans. We have donors, each very passionate about education, to thank for these scholarships. We continue to encourage others to follow their example by establishing their own scholarship funds with the Community Foundation.”
MACON COUNTY, IL
