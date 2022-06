The air conditioners have gotten a break of late, but that’s going to change. A heat wave is on the way for the middle of next week. It’ll peak during midweek, but after that it will stay warmer than average. Above is the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 17-24. It shows a large bubble of heat over much of the country east of the Rockies, with cooler than average weather in the Pacific Northwest.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO