If you are looking for summer fun out near the water, this is for you! Watch the fastest boats race on the Maine Coast!. Summer here in Maine kicks into high gear with the 2022 Lobster Boat Races. The Maine Lobster Boat Racing Association circuit starts in Boothbay and ends in Portland, drawing people from all over the state of Maine up and down the coast.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO