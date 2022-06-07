Extreme heat: Coachella Valley ERs prepare for patients

As we prepare for extreme heat in Coachella Valley, medical professionals are also readying for an influx of heat-related illnesses.

Doctors say you can prepare by staying hydrated and out of the sun. Being aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke will also help you be prepared.

Heat-related illnesses should be taken seriously. Take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to be aware of for yourself and your family.

You can stay safer by:

Limiting your time in the sun

Staying hydrated

Cool down in air-conditioning. If you don't have AC, try a public library or cooling shelter

Limit strenuous outdoor activity and schedule it for early morning or late evening

Stay informed! Keep up to date with changing weather conditions with the First Alert Weather Team.

First Alert Weather Alert issued for excessive heat Thursday-Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat from Thursday, June 9th through Sunday, June 12th. Temperatures will climb above 110° providing the hottest days of 2022 so far.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and persist through Sunday evening. The hot afternoons and warm overnights won't provide much relief from the heat. This will increase the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

Found on ClimateCentral.org, "Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the U.S., and climate change is making bouts of deadly heat longer and more frequent. As our climate continues to change we’re likely to be exposed to more heat than we’re used to, increasing the risk of heat-related illness".

Heat-related issues affect individuals differently, there is no one way a group of people will be affected. If you are a child or a person over the age of 65, you are at a higher risk of experiencing Heath related illnesses. If you work outside for a living or are an avid outdoors fitness person you are at a greater risk of Heat-related illnesses. If you don't have the economical means to use air conditioning in your home, this puts you in the high-risk category as well.

Climate Central shares data of a Heat Index of 90 degrees plus from 1979 to 2020.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post Extreme heat: Coachella Valley ERs prepare for patients appeared first on KESQ .