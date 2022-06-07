ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat: Coachella Valley ERs prepare for patients

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
As we prepare for extreme heat in Coachella Valley, medical professionals are also readying for an influx of heat-related illnesses.

Doctors say you can prepare by staying hydrated and out of the sun. Being aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke will also help you be prepared.

Heat-related illnesses should be taken seriously. Take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to be aware of for yourself and your family.

You can stay safer by:

  • Limiting your time in the sun
  • Staying hydrated
  • Cool down in air-conditioning. If you don't have AC, try a public library or cooling shelter
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activity and schedule it for early morning or late evening
  • Stay informed! Keep up to date with changing weather conditions with the First Alert Weather Team.

First Alert Weather Alert issued for excessive heat Thursday-Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat from Thursday, June 9th through Sunday, June 12th. Temperatures will climb above 110° providing the hottest days of 2022 so far.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and persist through Sunday evening. The hot afternoons and warm overnights won't provide much relief from the heat. This will increase the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

Found on ClimateCentral.org, "Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the U.S., and climate change is making bouts of deadly heat longer and more frequent. As our climate continues to change we’re likely to be exposed to more heat than we’re used to, increasing the risk of heat-related illness".

Heat-related issues affect individuals differently, there is no one way a group of people will be affected. If you are a child or a person over the age of 65, you are at a higher risk of experiencing Heath related illnesses. If you work outside for a living or are an avid outdoors fitness person you are at a greater risk of Heat-related illnesses. If you don't have the economical means to use air conditioning in your home, this puts you in the high-risk category as well.

Climate Central shares data of a Heat Index of 90 degrees plus from 1979 to 2020.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Extreme heat: Coachella Valley ERs prepare for patients

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community

Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. We're expected to see record highs Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rising over 110 degrees. The excessive heat may cause danger for people throughout the valley, especially children, the elderly and transient people. People can find necessities like food and The post Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Inland Empire under heat advisory through Saturday

While temperatures across Southern California are rising, the Inland Empire is under a heat advisory, with some areas reaching triple digit temps by Saturday. Rob Roseen, with Cal Fire Riverside, said this type of weather, warm temperatures and dry conditions, can lead to fires at any point. "It's not a matter of if wildfire is going to come, but when, and you need to be prepared," he said. The heat advisory issued for the Inland Empire goes until 8 p.m. Saturday. As wildland urban interface region, Roseen said it's even more important for residents to keep their surroundings clear from fire danger by...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family friendly activities throughout the Coachella Valley keeping kids cool and safe

With the temperature only getting hotter, families throughout the valley are trying to stay cool. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. Click here for our latest forecast and take a look at this weekend's numbers. Families are tasked with keeping the kids busy and entertained, all The post Family friendly activities throughout the Coachella Valley keeping kids cool and safe appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Landscapers are finding ways to beat the heat even with noise ordinances in place

The excessive heat alert in the Coachella valley is changing the way Landscapers do business. When It reaches the 110-degrees, 115-degree mark, Landscaping businesses have to notify clients that they will have to work earlier in the day and the project will last longer. After talking with Jim Haggerty, the owner of Desert Landscaping Design The post Landscapers are finding ways to beat the heat even with noise ordinances in place appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Heat wave brings warnings, advisories and dangerous fire conditions to SoCal

A heat wave gripping Southern California is bringing warnings and advisories as well as elevated fire danger to the region. The extended period of hot and dry weather will affect interior areas of Southwest California through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures across the region will range from the 90s to the 100s […]
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/10/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hotels, emergency services prep for increase in vacationers amid 100+ degree temperatures

This desert heat is only going to get worse and can be very dangerous, especially as thousands of people roll into the desert for the weekends.  With Weekend 1 of Splash House kicking off in just a couple of days, hotels say they’re already prepping for full capacity. “Every year, we go through the same The post Hotels, emergency services prep for increase in vacationers amid 100+ degree temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

March For Our Lives rally in Palm Springs

The Desert Stonewall Democrats will be hosting a March For our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday morning in Palm Springs. The rally is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Frances Stevens Park, 555 N. Palm Canyon. March For Our Lives is a nationwide effort by the survivors of the 2018 Parkland, The post March For Our Lives rally in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out

3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white The post Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

HIGH DESERT WATER DISTRICT STAGE 2 RESTRICTIONS

In response to California’s ongoing severe drought directors at the Hi-Desert Water District, last week voted to enact the district’s Water Shortage Stage 2 restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at the end of this week and are mandatory for customers of HDWD which serves Yucca Valley. The...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

MSWD hosts groundbreaking for new water reclamation facility

Construction officially began for the Mission Springs Water District's (MSWD) new Regional Water Reclamation Facility on Friday. MSWD held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning where local business leaders and elected officials gathered together to discuss the project. The treatment plant is going to treat about 1.5 million gallons of wastewater a day. This is going The post MSWD hosts groundbreaking for new water reclamation facility appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Oranges on the Rocks: Mentone celebrates 135th anniversary

If you want to visit the cities on the French Riviera, the Italian Mediterranean coastline and other European resorts without leaving Southern California, all you have to do is drive the east-west streets of Mentone. You’ll be visiting Anzio, Bath, Brighton, Capri, Madeira, Naples, Nice, Salerno, to name a few, and, of course, Menton, the town namesake.
MENTONE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley-based Lift To Rise named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Garcia

A Coachella Valley-based organization was named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, his office announced today. "The organization stepped up and mobilized as one of our community's pandemic heroes," said Garcia. "I commend the visionary leadership of CEO Heather Vaikona along with her team and board of directors. We are proud partners of The post Coachella Valley-based Lift To Rise named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Garcia appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea. Beach in Riverside County at 7:41 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological. It was 8.6 miles southwest of Salton Sea Beach on the Riverside and. Imperial county border and lies on the San Andreas Fault. The quake...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Southern California fire burns 90 acres

June 7 (UPI) -- San Bernardino firefighters were able to slow the forward progress of a wildfire that started Monday near Hesperia, Calif., after one person was injured and the blaze burned through about 90 acres of vegetation, officials said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that burned through...
HESPERIA, CA
