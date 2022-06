The crime spree allegedly included attacking a teenager at a popular sports complex. Earlier this week, we told you that the Saugerties Police Department was trying to locate 23-year-old Dustin Van Etten in connection to a few separate crimes that took place back in May. The police department released a WANTED message asking area residents if they have seen or know the whereabouts of the 23-year-old male from Kingston. The message wasn't specific as to why police wanted to locate the man but now police have released details behind their WANTED message.

