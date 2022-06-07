ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capps ready for Bristol return to Father's Day

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ron Capps is glad to see the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals back on Father's Day weekend. While the two-time and reigning Funny Car champion enjoyed the event at Bristol Dragway being part of the NHRA playoffs last season, the traditional Father's Day date has special meaning for...

Kingsport Times-News

Sutherland, Ketron make their way to feature wins at Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Brandon Sutherland and John Ketron each drove from the back to the front to win feature races at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. Sutherland and fellow top qualifiers Bucky Smith and Jason Ketron started a half-lap back at the first of the 35-lap Pure 4 race. That didn’t stop them from making their way to the front for a 1-2-3 finish on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport golf pro thankful to be alive and for outpouring of support

KINGSPORT — Chris Woods is back home and ready to get back to work. And he’s savoring every second of his second chance. Woods, a local golf professional and teacher who owns Golf Amplified in Kingsport, fell ill while on a trip to Arizona in February, when he was going to marry his fiancee, Ashlee Kizer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ridge Runners hand Axmen first loss

KINGSPORT — Two Appalachian League baseball streaks came to an end Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport’s eight-game winning streak to start the season came to a crashing halt against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, who beat the Axmen 4-0 for their first win in nine tries. OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan East's Jenna Hare first winner of Bill Lane Awards

Sullivan East had an edge on the volleyball and basketball competition during the 2021-22 school year. And that edge was Jenna Hare. But perhaps the best news for the Lady Patriots is there is more to come. “She will still be bringing it for another year, and we are pretty...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Anderson's bat lifts Kingsport past Johnson City

KINGSPORT — In a game where hits were at a premium, Nate Anderson cashed in big time. Anderson, a redshirt freshman at Gardner-Webb, had three of Kingsport’s five hits — including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Axmen past Johnson City 3-2 in Appalachian League baseball action Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Paul Cota

KINGSPORT- James Paul Cota, age 79 of Kingsport, passed on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and under the direction of Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the McClellan family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Taterheads Take Top Honors — Again!

The Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association is a steel-tip dart league located within the Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia area. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join and play. The association recently crowned its winter league champions. In the Winter League A Division, the Taterheads from Breaking Traditions in Kingsport took top...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VHSL roundup: Battle, Abingdon reach state finals; Trojans netters take Class 2 doubles title

SALEM — William Purify drove in two runs and John Battle advanced to the VHSL Class 2 baseball state championship game with a 4-3 victory over Buckingham County on Friday. The Trojans (20-8) will take on Appomattox County in the state final Saturday at 1 p.m. at Salem Memorial Stadium. Appomattox County — which eliminated Gate City 4-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round — got past Stuarts Draft 1-0 in the semifinals.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Hounshell Travis

JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Ada was born in St. Charles, Virginia on January 28th, 1930, moving to Jonesville when she was 3 years old, and was a lifelong resident of Lee County. She left Jonesville High School to care for her ill mother but obtained her GED as an adult and was given an honorary high school diploma at a Class of 1946 reunion which she loved to attend. She worked in restaurants and in retail in Lee County at Jake Chenski’s store, May and Company, The Novelty, as well as Farid’s in Jonesville where she worked for 11 years. Ada was also a switchboard operator with C&P Telephone until the local offices were switched over to direct dial. She then worked for and retired from Department of Lee County Social Services after 22 years of dedication as a Social Services Aide.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sister's Cravings celebrates 3 year anniversary today

Sister's Cravings was founded three years ago today when two women wanted a lifestyle change from their old unhealthy eating habits to adding more fruits and vegetables into their diets. They noticed that other towns had juice bars and smoothie bowl restaurants that allowed people to eat healthy quickly and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harold Delane Tate

Harold Delane Tate, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours on June 9th in Kingsport, Tennessee. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com for service information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eddie Lee Williams

KINGSPORT - Eddie Lee Williams, 55, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Robinette officiating. Music will be provided by Mackenzie Robinette.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ulysses William Sutherland

NEWPORT – Ulysses William Sutherland, 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Grandview Memory Gardens Bluefield, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
NEWPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Knox County Jug Stompers set for Carter Family Fold debut

HILTONS — The Knox County Jug Stompers might just make the Carter Family Fold feel like a living room jam session from decades past when the band takes the stage in Hiltons this weekend. The old-time band will perform for the first time at the Carter Fold in Hiltons...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sam Anderson made Kingsport a better place

Over the 105 years that Kingsport has been incorporated, a group of folks who told everyone of their love for it demonstrated it by doing everything in their power to support and grow the city. Sam Anderson, who left us May 31, was among them. Samuel Harold Anderson Jr. was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alex Haley wrote here – “Roots” author’s desk resides in Pennington Gap

PENNINGTON GAP — The desk where Alex Haley wrote his best sellers “Roots” and “Queen” sat in a Johnson City warehouse for 30 years after the author’s death. On Thursday, the desk and a matching credenza found a new home at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center, where officials hope Haley’s legacy will boost the center’s mission of educating and sparking discussions about race and the history of black communities.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kathryn Ann Atkins “Kathy” Kennedy

DERBY, VA - Kathryn Ann Atkins “Kathy” Kennedy, 67, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA. Kathy was a lifelong resident of the Derby community and a 1972 graduate of Appalachia High School. She worked many years for Old Dominion Power, serving the residents of Southwest Virginia, Lonesome Pine Hospital and retired from Verizon. Kathy was an avid high school and college sports fan, supporting her grandchildren in all they participated in.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Aquatic Center to participate in World's Largest Swim Lesson

KINGSPORT — The World’s Largest Swim Les- son is coming to Kingsport. City officials have announced that on Thurs- day, June 23, the Kingsport Aquatic Center will be joining the international effort to promote the importance of swim safety. “Water safety is very important to the KAC,” said...
KINGSPORT, TN

