With another weekend approaching, Springfield Police are vowing zero tolerance for the pop-up parties that have been disrupting a number of city neighborhoods in recent weeks. At one such party last weekend, a teenage girl was shot and wounded. Police Chief Ken Scarlette says his department is trying to be proactive, looking for social media posts advertising such parties and seeking temporary restraining orders and other means to shut them down before they happen. Scarlette says police are also responding aggressively to those mass gatherings as they happen.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO