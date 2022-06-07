ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Road resurfacing projects underway in Berkeley County

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGpF6_0g3O9B0S00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Major road resurfacing efforts are getting started across Berkeley County with 43 projects expected to be completed by the end of summer.l

Funded by Berkeley County’s Transportation Committee, the first 12 projects are scheduled to begin this week in the Tall Pines subdivision in Ladson followed by the Willowbrook subdivision in Goose Creek.

Roads continue to be the top concern of our citizens and County Council,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “The ‘condition’ of our roads is equally important to ‘congestion’ felt on our roads; and these projects will bring significant improvements to our system and quality of life. We have much work to do and will continue to work diligently to turn available funding into projects that make a difference. I’d like to thank the County Transportation Committee and staff for their continued diligence to address our infrastructure needs.”

The County said residents who are impacted by the resurfacing work will be notified by Banks Construction.

The complete list of planned projects:

Millburgh Lane Drive Sand Pine Drive Erskine Street Torch Pine Road
Converse Street Short Pine Road Lander Street Larch Pine Road
Allen Court Highland Pines Road Tufts Court Stone Pines Road
Wayne Court Colonial Pines Drive Vassar Court Aleppo Drive
Piedmont Lane Eastern White Pines Road Tampa Court Peach Road
Janice Street Knee Pines Road Elaine Street Essex Avenue
Stuart Street Freehold Circle Quest Street Princeton Road
Cantilever Court McBlack Court Riverbed Lane Clarksville Lane
Sugarpine Place Grovers Lane Greenbriar Place Egret Lane
Trestlewood Drive Orange Drive Old Light Road
Ponderosa Drive Orange Street Apache Pine

All resurfacing projects are expected to be completed by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Elizabeth Johnson
3d ago

and once again hwy 35 in upper berkeley county just gets holes filled & refilled & refilled. seems it might be cheaper to pave than send at least 2 trucks & several people several times a week. As soon as holes are filled the big trucks run over them & it pulls the asphalt up. over & over

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladson, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
City
Goose Creek, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston hosts Eastside community celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City and community leaders came together to celebrate the Eastside community. “This is bringing the community together,” Charleston councilmember Robert Mitchell said. “Doing something positive in the community because we have so many negative things that’s going on. It’s bringing everyone together so they can work together in harmony and peace. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#White Pines#Freehold#Vassar#Urban Construction#Tall Pines#Willowbrook#County Council#Banks Construction
The Post and Courier

Charleston's long-envisioned Magnolia project inks deal with Atlanta developer

The long-envisioned Magnolia project has landed a development partner who plans to start building along the Ashley River waterfront by early 2024. Houston-based Highland Resources, the owner and developer of the 189-acre undertaking, has struck a joint-venture partnership agreement with Portman Holdings of Atlanta for the redevelopment site now 20 years in the making.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Golf vacation company expansion expected to bring new jobs to Charleston County

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A vacation company that specializes in organizing golf trips around the world is expanding operations in Charleston County. Founded in 1998, Golfbreaks by PGA TOUR helps golfers plan outings at courses throughout the United States and the world by arranging tee times, accommodations, ground transportation, tournament tickets, and more. The company […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Residents concerned about plans for new fence at Hampstead Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood are concerned about plans for a new fence at a historic park. The Charleston County School District is planning to restore the Southeast Quadrant of the Hampstead Mall. If approved, the project will include a new fence with an 8-foot wrought-iron gate. “We want to make […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw closed after auto pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw has been closed following an auto pedestrian crash Thursday night. Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it happened on Highway 17 and Seewee Road. According to AMFD officials, Highway 17 North is closed...
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-526 closes eastbound lanes near Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday morning crash is causing delays for motorists traveling on I-526 eastbound. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened at around 9:27 a.m. The crash shut down the eastbound left lane of the interstate, near mile marker 20. This is near the Virginia Avenue […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Agencies to conduct annual hurricane evacuation drill Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local agencies will conduct a full-scale hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill on Thursday. While no lanes of traffic will actually be reversed during the drill, the goal is to help law enforcement and the South Carolina Emergency Preparedness Division test lane reversal plans for I-26 and other coastal […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating homicide on Bozo Ln

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following reported gunshots Friday night on Johns Island. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a location on Bozo Lane around 10:26 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired. At the scene, police said a man was found “suffering obvious signs of trauma.” Additional […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy